MotoGP Indonesia GP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint after Martin fall

Bagnaia cuts his Ducati rival's points lead to just 12 after Martin's tough encounter

Ollie Barstow
97

Francesco Bagnaia regained ground in his fight with Jorge Martin for the MotoGP title after capitalising on his rival’s first-lap fumble to win the Indonesian Grand Prix Sprint at Mandalika.

The defending double champion had expected to face a challenge in getting on terms with Martin during the 13-lap encounter after the Pramac Ducati rider blitzed the field by more than half-a-second for pole during qualifying earlier in the day.

However, while Martin was successful in maintaining his advantage off the line, he couldn’t sustain it to the end of the opening lap after low-siding at the penultimate Turn 16 right-hander.

Though the slow tip-off allowed Martin to rejoin at the back of the field, the shorter sprint race distance limited his recovery to 10th place at the flag, just shy of the points-paying positions.

Already the rider to benefit most from Martin’s lap-one slip by way of inheriting the race lead, Bagnaia didn’t put a foot wrong thereafter en route to his fifth sprint race win of the year. With a full 12-point swing in his favour, it means Bagnaia has cut Martin’s lead in the overall standings to 12 points.

Not that Bagnaia had it easy on his way to victory, the Italian soaking up pressure from a rotation of three Ducati riders all the way to the finish line.

Marco Bezzecchi posed an initial threat once he’d recovered back to second place following a tardy getaway, only for him to slip back again after getting out of shape under braking for Turn 10 on lap seven.

Forcing him to let off the brakes to unkink the twisting GP23, while Bezzecchi was just inches from smashing into Bagnaia’s rear, he couldn’t prevent the machine from taking him well out wide and out of contention.

Marc Marquez was next to take up the fight to Bagnaia having made the most of a strong getaway to quickly surge up the order from 12th on the grid.

However, the Spaniard spent the final laps more preoccupied with defending from Enea Bastianini, second position eventually being decided in the factory Ducati rider’s favour after lunging through on the penultimate lap.

Behind another all-Ducati podium, Bezzecchi made do with fourth place at the flag, while Franco Morbidelli got the better of Pedro Acosta on the final lap to make it a Ducati 1-2-3-4-5.

Rookie Acosta took the flag in sixth having faded from a bright start, the GasGas Tech 3 rider just holding off seventh-placed Maverick Vinales on the best of the Aprilias.

In eighth, Johann Zarco came good on his third row start to land a rare top-10 finish for Honda.

Fabio di Giannantonio nabbed the ninth and final point, the Italian crossing the line 1.4 seconds clear of a frustrated Martin.

Sprint race result:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 13

19'41.354

   170.3   12
2 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 13

+0.107

19'41.461

 0.107 170.3   9
3 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 13

+1.701

19'43.055

 1.594 170.1   7
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 13

+3.072

19'44.426

 1.371 169.9   6
5 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 13

+5.967

19'47.321

 2.895 169.5   5
6 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 13

+6.210

19'47.564

 0.243 169.4   4
7 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 13

+6.664

19'48.018

 0.454 169.4   3
8 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 13

+6.938

19'48.292

 0.274 169.3   2
9 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+7.706

19'49.060

 0.768 169.2   1
10 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 13

+9.104

19'50.458

 1.398 169.0    
11 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 13

+9.618

19'50.972

 0.514 169.0    
12 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 13

+9.843

19'51.197

 0.225 168.9    
13 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+11.118

19'52.472

 1.275 168.7    
14 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 13

+12.418

19'53.772

 1.300 168.6    
15 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 13

+12.579

19'53.933

 0.161 168.5    
16 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 13

+12.952

19'54.306

 0.373 168.5    
17 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 13

+13.351

19'54.705

 0.399 168.4    
18 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 13

+15.496

19'56.850

 2.145 168.1    
19 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 13

+21.895

20'03.249

 6.399 167.2    
dnf Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 11

+2 Laps

16'54.684

 2 Laps 167.8 Accident  
dnf Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 1

+12 Laps

1'39.196

 10 Laps 156.0 Accident  
View full results  

Previous article MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin demolishes opposition for Mandalika pole
Next article Martin baffled by costly lap-one crash as he 'didn't feel on the limit'

