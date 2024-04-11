All Series
MotoGP Americas GP

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas: Start time, how to watch and more

The third round of the 2024 MotoGP season will get underway this weekend in Austin, Texas. Here is everything you need to know including the full schedule and how to watch

Rebecca Braybrook
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP will visit the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas.

The track is much loved by Marc Marquez, who is the most successful rider at the circuit, having won the race seven times since the event first started in 2013.

Only two other current riders have also claimed a victory during the Grand Prix of the Americas - Alex Rins for LCR Honda in 2023 and Suzuki in 2019, and Enea Bastianini for Gresini Ducati in 2022.

The race was moved to the third round of the 2024 schedule following the cancellation of the  Argentina GP due to public spending cuts in the country.

Last year’s race was won by Alex Rins for LCR Honda, making him the first rider beside Marc Marquez to win for Honda since Cal Crutchlow took victory at the 2018 Argentine Grand Prix.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas?

Date: Sunday 14 April 2024
Start time: 8pm BST (2pm local time)

The third round of MotoGP is the Grand Prix of the Americas and will take place between 12-14 April. The race will start at 8pm BST on Sunday 14 April and will last for 20 laps.

The 10-lap sprint race takes place on Saturday 13 April at 9pm BST.

How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas

In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.

A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX , and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

Race start

Race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas 2024 Schedule

Here is the full weekend schedule for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas - including start times and laps:

Session  

Date 

Start time (BST) 

Free Practice 1 

Friday 12 April 

4:45pm - 5.30pm 

Free Practice 2 

Friday 12 April  

9pm - 10pm  

Free Practice 3  

Saturday 13 April 

4.10pm - 4.40pm 

Qualifying 1 

Saturday 13 April 

4.50pm - 5.05pm 

Qualifying 2 

Saturday 13 April 

5.15pm - 5.30pm 

Sprint Race – 10 laps 

Saturday 13 April 

9pm  

Warm Up 

Sunday 14 April 

3.40pm - 3.50pm 

Race – 20 laps 

Sunday 14 April 

8pm  

Moto2 and Moto3 schedule for Grand Prix of the Americas

Here is the full weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas - including start times and laps:

Moto2 Grand Prix of the Americas schedule:

Session  

Date 

Start time (BST) 

Free Practice 1 

Friday 12 April 

3.50pm - 4.30pm 

Free Practice 2 

Friday 12 April 

8.05pm - 8.45pm 

Free Practice 3 

Saturday 13 April 

3.25pm - 3.55pm 

Qualifying 1 

Saturday 13 April 

7.45pm - 8pm 

Qualifying 2 

Saturday 13 April 

8.10pm - 8.25pm 

Race – 16 laps 

Sunday 14 April 

6.15pm 

Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas schedule:

Session  

Date 

Start time (BST) 

Free Practice 1 

Friday 12 April 

3pm - 3.35pm 

Free Practice 2 

Friday 12 April 

7.15pm - 7.50pm 

Free Practice 3 

Saturday 13 April 

2.40pm - 3.10pm 

Qualifying 1 

Saturday 13 April 

6.50pm - 7.05pm 

Qualifying 2 

Saturday 13 April 

7.15pm - 7.30pm 

Race – 14 laps 

Sunday 14 April 

5pm 

 

Previous article Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse
Next article Quartararo says Yamaha MotoGP renewal down to ‘huge confidential’ changes

