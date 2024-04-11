MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas: Start time, how to watch and more
The third round of the 2024 MotoGP season will get underway this weekend in Austin, Texas. Here is everything you need to know including the full schedule and how to watch
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
MotoGP will visit the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas.
The track is much loved by Marc Marquez, who is the most successful rider at the circuit, having won the race seven times since the event first started in 2013.
Only two other current riders have also claimed a victory during the Grand Prix of the Americas - Alex Rins for LCR Honda in 2023 and Suzuki in 2019, and Enea Bastianini for Gresini Ducati in 2022.
The race was moved to the third round of the 2024 schedule following the cancellation of the Argentina GP due to public spending cuts in the country.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
When is the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas?
Date: Sunday 14 April 2024
Start time: 8pm BST (2pm local time)
The third round of MotoGP is the Grand Prix of the Americas and will take place between 12-14 April. The race will last for 20 laps.
The 10-lap sprint race takes place on Saturday 13 April at 9pm BST.
How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas
In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.
A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).
The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.
Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX , and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.
Race start
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas 2024 Schedule
Here is the full weekend schedule for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas - including start times and laps:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 12 April
|
4:45pm - 5.30pm
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 12 April
|
9pm - 10pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 13 April
|
4.10pm - 4.40pm
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 13 April
|
4.50pm - 5.05pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 13 April
|
5.15pm - 5.30pm
|
Sprint Race – 10 laps
|
Saturday 13 April
|
9pm
|
Warm Up
|
Sunday 14 April
|
3.40pm - 3.50pm
|
Race – 20 laps
|
Sunday 14 April
|
8pm
Moto2 and Moto3 schedule for Grand Prix of the Americas
Here is the full weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas - including start times and laps:
Moto2 Grand Prix of the Americas schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 12 April
|
3.50pm - 4.30pm
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 12 April
|
8.05pm - 8.45pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 13 April
|
3.25pm - 3.55pm
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 13 April
|
7.45pm - 8pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 13 April
|
8.10pm - 8.25pm
|
Race – 16 laps
|
Sunday 14 April
|
6.15pm
Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 12 April
|
3pm - 3.35pm
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 12 April
|
7.15pm - 7.50pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 13 April
|
2.40pm - 3.10pm
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 13 April
|
6.50pm - 7.05pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 13 April
|
7.15pm - 7.30pm
|
Race – 14 laps
|
Sunday 14 April
|
5pm
