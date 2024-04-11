MotoGP will visit the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas.

The track is much loved by Marc Marquez, who is the most successful rider at the circuit, having won the race seven times since the event first started in 2013.



Only two other current riders have also claimed a victory during the Grand Prix of the Americas - Alex Rins for LCR Honda in 2023 and Suzuki in 2019, and Enea Bastianini for Gresini Ducati in 2022.



The race was moved to the third round of the 2024 schedule following the cancellation of the Argentina GP due to public spending cuts in the country.



Last year’s race was won by Alex Rins for LCR Honda, making him the first rider beside Marc Marquez to win for Honda since Cal Crutchlow took victory at the 2018 Argentine Grand Prix.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas?

Date: Sunday 14 April 2024

Start time: 8pm BST (2pm local time)

The third round of MotoGP is the Grand Prix of the Americas and will take place between 12-14 April. The race will start at 8pm BST on Sunday 14 April and will last for 20 laps.



The 10-lap sprint race takes place on Saturday 13 April at 9pm BST.

How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas

In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.

A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.



Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX , and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

Race start Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas 2024 Schedule

Here is the full weekend schedule for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas - including start times and laps:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 12 April 4:45pm - 5.30pm Free Practice 2 Friday 12 April 9pm - 10pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 13 April 4.10pm - 4.40pm Qualifying 1 Saturday 13 April 4.50pm - 5.05pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 13 April 5.15pm - 5.30pm Sprint Race – 10 laps Saturday 13 April 9pm Warm Up Sunday 14 April 3.40pm - 3.50pm Race – 20 laps Sunday 14 April 8pm

Moto2 and Moto3 schedule for Grand Prix of the Americas

Here is the full weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas - including start times and laps:

Moto2 Grand Prix of the Americas schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 12 April 3.50pm - 4.30pm Free Practice 2 Friday 12 April 8.05pm - 8.45pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 13 April 3.25pm - 3.55pm Qualifying 1 Saturday 13 April 7.45pm - 8pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 13 April 8.10pm - 8.25pm Race – 16 laps Sunday 14 April 6.15pm

Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas schedule: