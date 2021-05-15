Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mir relaxed despite season-worst MotoGP qualifying result Next / MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears
MotoGP / French GP News

MotoGP French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Fabio Quartararo is on pole position at Le Mans after topping qualifying for the 2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Here’s how and when you can watch the race.

MotoGP French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Home hero Quartararo took his third pole in a row by the narrowest of margins in a chaotic qualifying session held in damp but drying conditions, the Yamaha factory rider pipping team-mate Maverick Vinales by just 0.081s. 

Showing no signs of ill-effects after an operation to treat arm pump issues that cost him victory in the Spanish Grand Prix last time out, the Frenchman is determined to make up for a disappointing performance from pole in last year's race - held in wet conditions.

But the threat of rain on Sunday means Quartararo isn't overly optimistic about keeping his lead, predicting he "will not stay long in first position” if the tricky conditions on Saturday are repeated.

That could allow Spanish GP winner Jack Miller to capitalise at Quartararo's expense once more, the Ducati rider well-placed in third on the grid.

Despite taking a tumble in FP3 when he felt his knee "wanted to pop out", Franco Morbidelli made it three Yamahas in the top four on the satellite SRT Petronas machine, with Friday pace-setter Johann Zarco's Pramac Ducati and six-time world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) joining him on the second row.

Marquez had been on course to score a memorable first pole since his return from a long injury layoff, until late improvements dropped him to sixth, but he professed to be delighted with the "best dream" result all the same.

The LCR Honda of Takaaki Nakagami pipped factory stablemate Pol Espargaro to seventh, the latter feeling "pissed off" after crashing when on course to challenge the Yamahas for a front row spot.

Valentino Rossi put his 2021 woes behind him with an encouraging run to tenth spot, but still felt he was too conservative on his best effort, while Q2 faller Miguel Oliveira (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Luca Marini (Avintia Ducati) completed the top 12.

A disappointing day for Suzuki left both reigning world champion Joan Mir and Alex Rins mid-pack in 14th and 15th positions.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP French Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 16th May 2021
Start time: 1:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the French MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the French GP race day will be broadcast live on both ITV4 and BT Sport.

TV Channel: ITV4
Channel number: Freeview – 25
Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD
Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD
Channel number: Freesat – 117
Start time: 9:30am BST

For the first time since 2013, MotoGP will be shown live on free-to-air television in the UK with the French MotoGP race day broadcast on ITV4.

ITV4, which currently broadcasts highlights of each grand prix weekend on the Monday after a race, will air MotoGP’s live world feed on Sunday covering the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races. Coverage will start from 9:45am UK time ahead of the start of the Moto3 race.

On BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the entire 2021 MotoGP season, the race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, directly after the Moto2 race. BT Sport will also be showing the MotoE and Moto3 races from Le Mans.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Channel number: Sky – 414
Channel number: Virgin Media – 528
Start time: 12:30pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the French MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

TV Channel: ITV4
Channel number: Freeview – 25
Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD
Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD
Channel number: Freesat – 117
Start time: Monday 17th May - 8:00pm BST
What's the weather forecast for the race at Le Mans?

Cloudy and cold conditions are forecast for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on Sunday afternoon, with a strong chance of rain and a high of 16 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

Cla Rider Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo 1'32.600  
2 Spain Maverick Viñales 1'32.681 0.081
3 Australia Jack Miller 1'32.704 0.104
4 Italy Franco Morbidelli 1'32.766 0.166
5 France Johann Zarco 1'32.877 0.277
6 Spain Marc Marquez 1'33.037 0.437
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 1'33.120 0.520
8 Spain Pol Espargaro 1'33.150 0.550
9 Italy Valentino Rossi 1'33.391 0.791
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 1'33.867 1.267
11 Italy Lorenzo Savadori 1'34.258 1.658
12 Italy Luca Marini 1'34.265 1.665
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro 1'43.418 10.818
14 Spain Joan Mir 1'43.422 10.822
15 Spain Alex Rins 1'43.523 10.923
16 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 1'43.530 10.930
17 Italy Danilo Petrucci 1'43.857 11.257
18 Spain Iker Lecuona 1'44.324 11.724
19 Spain Alex Marquez 1'45.146 12.546
20 Spain Tito Rabat 1'45.590 12.990
21 South Africa Brad Binder 1'45.911 13.311
22 Italy Enea Bastianini 1'46.123 13.523
View full results
shares
comments
Mir relaxed despite season-worst MotoGP qualifying result

Previous article

Mir relaxed despite season-worst MotoGP qualifying result

Next article

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

1d
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

22h
Latest news
2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

19h
Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

May 26, 2021
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

May 25, 2021
Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

May 25, 2021
Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021
MGP

Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021

May 21, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.