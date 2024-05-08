All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP French GP

MotoGP French Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

The fifth round of the 2024 MotoGP season will get underway this weekend in Le Mans, France. Here is everything you need to know including the full schedule and how to watch.

Rebecca Braybrook
Upd:
Track overview

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP will visit the Bugatti Circuit this weekend for the French Grand Prix. Last year’s race celebrated 1000 MotoGP races and was won by Marco Bezzecchi. 

The Italian took his second grand prix victory of 2023, after taking the top spot on the podium at the Argentine Grand Prix – which briefly gave him the championship lead.  

The French Grand Prix will take place on the Bugatti Circuit, which is part of the wider Le Mans track, which hosts the iconic endurance race.  

When is the MotoGP French Grand Prix?  

  • Date: Sunday 12 May 2024 
  • Start time: 1pm BST (2pm local time) 

The MotoGP French Grand Prix will take place between 10-12 May. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 28 April and will last 27 laps. 

Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 13-lap race. 

Tito Rabat, French MotoGP. 14 May 2021

Tito Rabat, French MotoGP. 14 May 2021

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How to watch MotoGP French Grand Prix

In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.

A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

What are the timings for the French Grand Prix?  

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP French Grand Prix:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 10 May 

9.45am - 10.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 10 May  

2pm - 3pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 11 May 

9.10am - 9.40am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 11 May 

9.50am - 10.05am 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 11 May 

10.15am - 10.30am 

Sprint Race – 13 laps  

Saturday 11 May 

2pm  

Warm Up  

Sunday 12 May 

8.40am - 8.50am 

Race – 27 laps  

Sunday 12 May 

1pm 

What are the timings for Moto2 and Moto3 races at the French Grand Prix? 

Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 French Grand Prix: 

Moto2 French Grand Prix schedule:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 10 May 

8.50am - 9.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 10 May 

1.05pm - 1.45pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 11 May 

8.25am - 8.55am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 11 May 

12.45pm - 1pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 11 May 

1.10pm - 1.25pm 

Race – 22 laps  

Sunday 12 May 

11.15am 

Moto3 French Grand Prix schedule:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 10 May 

8am - 8.35am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 10 May 

12.15pm - 12.50pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 11 May 

7.40am - 8.10am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 11 May 

11.50am - 12.05pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 11 May 

12.15pm - 12.30pm 

Race – 20 laps  

Sunday 12 May 

10am 

What are the timings for MotoE at the French Grand Prix? 

Here is the full MotoE schedule for the French Grand Prix: 

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 10 May 

7.30am - 7.45am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 10 May 

11.25am - 11.40am 

Qualifying 1  

Friday 10 May 

3.15pm - 3.25pm 

Qualifying 2  

Friday 10 May 

3.35pm - 3.45pm 

Race 1 - 8 laps 

Saturday 11 May 

11.15am 

Race 2 - 8 laps 

Saturday 11 May 

3.10pm 

 

 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article MotoGP promoting special liveries to celebrate 75th anniversary
Next article Liberty had “outpouring of interest” from OEMs after MotoGP takeover news

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Rebecca Braybrook
How many penalty points do F1 drivers have in 2024 and when do they expire?

How many penalty points do F1 drivers have in 2024 and when do they expire?

Formula 1
How many penalty points do F1 drivers have in 2024 and when do they expire?
F1 race engineers: Who works with each driver and what is their role?

F1 race engineers: Who works with each driver and what is their role?

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
F1 race engineers: Who works with each driver and what is their role?
Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull - chief technical officer’s F1 career highlights

Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull - chief technical officer’s F1 career highlights

Formula 1
Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull - chief technical officer’s F1 career highlights

Latest news

WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead

WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead
Arrow McLaren selects Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Arrow McLaren selects Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Arrow McLaren selects Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500
WEC Spa: Porsche pips Ferrari to lead FP2 as Lexus stand-in heads GT3

WEC Spa: Porsche pips Ferrari to lead FP2 as Lexus stand-in heads GT3

WEC WEC
Spa
WEC Spa: Porsche pips Ferrari to lead FP2 as Lexus stand-in heads GT3
Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role

Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role

F1 Formula 1
Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe