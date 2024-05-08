MotoGP French Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
The fifth round of the 2024 MotoGP season will get underway this weekend in Le Mans, France. Here is everything you need to know including the full schedule and how to watch.
MotoGP will visit the Bugatti Circuit this weekend for the French Grand Prix. Last year’s race celebrated 1000 MotoGP races and was won by Marco Bezzecchi.
The Italian took his second grand prix victory of 2023, after taking the top spot on the podium at the Argentine Grand Prix – which briefly gave him the championship lead.
The French Grand Prix will take place on the Bugatti Circuit, which is part of the wider Le Mans track, which hosts the iconic endurance race.
When is the MotoGP French Grand Prix?
- Date: Sunday 12 May 2024
- Start time: 1pm BST (2pm local time)
The MotoGP French Grand Prix will take place between 10-12 May. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 28 April and will last 27 laps.
Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 13-lap race.
Tito Rabat, French MotoGP. 14 May 2021
How to watch MotoGP French Grand Prix
In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.
A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).
The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.
Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.
What are the timings for the French Grand Prix?
Here are the full timings for the MotoGP French Grand Prix:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 10 May
|
9.45am - 10.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 10 May
|
2pm - 3pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 11 May
|
9.10am - 9.40am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 11 May
|
9.50am - 10.05am
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 11 May
|
10.15am - 10.30am
|
Sprint Race – 13 laps
|
Saturday 11 May
|
2pm
|
Warm Up
|
Sunday 12 May
|
8.40am - 8.50am
|
Race – 27 laps
|
Sunday 12 May
|
1pm
What are the timings for Moto2 and Moto3 races at the French Grand Prix?
Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 French Grand Prix:
Moto2 French Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 10 May
|
8.50am - 9.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 10 May
|
1.05pm - 1.45pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 11 May
|
8.25am - 8.55am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 11 May
|
12.45pm - 1pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 11 May
|
1.10pm - 1.25pm
|
Race – 22 laps
|
Sunday 12 May
|
11.15am
Moto3 French Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 10 May
|
8am - 8.35am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 10 May
|
12.15pm - 12.50pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 11 May
|
7.40am - 8.10am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 11 May
|
11.50am - 12.05pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 11 May
|
12.15pm - 12.30pm
|
Race – 20 laps
|
Sunday 12 May
|
10am
What are the timings for MotoE at the French Grand Prix?
Here is the full MotoE schedule for the French Grand Prix:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 10 May
|
7.30am - 7.45am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 10 May
|
11.25am - 11.40am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Friday 10 May
|
3.15pm - 3.25pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Friday 10 May
|
3.35pm - 3.45pm
|
Race 1 - 8 laps
|
Saturday 11 May
|
11.15am
|
Race 2 - 8 laps
|
Saturday 11 May
|
3.10pm
