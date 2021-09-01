Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

MotoGP donates surplus British GP food to local area

By:

MotoGP revealed it donated surplus food from its paddock catering services at the British Grand Prix to the local community to help people and cut down on wastage.

Last weekend’s British GP was the first MotoGP event in the UK since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced last year’s race to be cancelled.

Silverstone welcomed a sold out crowd for the event, with over 142,000 people attending the event across the weekend.

In conjunction with Towcester Community Larder, which takes surplus groceries and provides access to them at heavily subsidised rates, MotoGP contributed over 1000kg of excess food and drink to help the local community.

MotoGP’s VIP Village contributed 205kg of surplus food stuff, while the circuit’s Pit Stop Café added 50kg on top.

Within the paddock, the Severino Catering company as well a number of teams across Moto2, Moto3 and MotoGP – Red Bull, Yamaha and Ducati hospitality suppliers acting as key contributors – donated almost 800kg of stock.

A press release from MotoGP says the food contributed has already been distributed to the local community.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It comes during spell of a lack of food supply coming into many of Britain’s shops owing to the effects of the pandemic and primarily Brexit.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo dominated the first British GP for two years to extend his championship lead, while Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro took an historic first podium for the marque in third.

During the British GP weekend, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle told Autosport that he was hopeful of the circuit securing a new five-year deal to host MotoGP.

A new deal is nearing signing after Silverstone and MotoGP announced the dates for the 2022 British GP, which will now take place on 5-7 August – likely becoming the first race back after the summer break.

The 2021 British GP was also the first since 2013 to be broadcast live on terrestrial television in the UK on the free-to-air ITV network.

MotoGP has been behind a paywall in the UK since BT Sport took over exclusive broadcasting rights in 2014, though in a bid to boost exposure in Britain Dorna Sports allowed two rounds to be shown live on free-to-air TV – the French and British GPs.

Lewis Duncan
