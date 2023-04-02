Subscribe
Previous / Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real” Next / Quartararo unhappy Nakagami wasn’t punished for ‘destroying’ his Argentina MotoGP race
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

MotoGP Argentina GP: Bezzecchi takes maiden win for Valentino Rossi’s team

Marco Bezzecchi claimed a maiden MotoGP victory for himself and Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team after dominating a wet Argentina Grand Prix, while reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia crashed.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Argentina GP: Bezzecchi takes maiden win for Valentino Rossi’s team

VR46 Ducati rider Bezzecchi made an immediate impression on the MotoGP paddock in his debut season in 2022 when he scored a podium at Assen.

Riding the championship-winning 2022-spec Ducati for his sophomore campaign with Valentino Rossi’s team, Bezzecchi eased to a maiden grand prix victory at a wet Rio Hondo to add to the second he claimed in Saturday’s sprint.

Nailing his launch off the line from second on the grid, Bezzecchi went unbothered throughout the 25-lap grand prix to lead a Ducati 1-2-3 from a hard-charging Johann Zarco and poleman Alex Marquez.

Bezzecchi’s first grand prix win puts him nine points clear in the championship after factory Ducati counterpart Bagnaia crashed out of second in the race late on.

Persistent rain all day in at Rio Hondo led to MotoGP’s first wet start since last year’s Thailand GP, with the entire field unanimous in its decision to run medium front and rear wet Michelins.

Bezzecchi got the best start from the front row to snatch the lead from Marquez, as Bagnaia slotted into third after the opening few corners.

Franco Morbidelli was able to latch onto the back of that leading trio, with the top four quickly breaking away from the rest of the pack.

Behind, there was heartbreak for sprint winner Brad Binder, who crashed out at Turn 5 on the first lap after Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales made slight contact as he overtook the KTM.

At Turn 7, Morbidelli’s Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo was knocked down the order from 10th to 16th after Takaaki Nakagami forced him onto the slick painted run-off.

Both the Binder/Vinales and Quartararo/Nakagami incidents were placed under investigation, but no further action was taken by the stewards.

By the end of the first lap, Bezzecchi was already seven tenths clear of Marquez on the Gresini Ducati and would continue to extend that advantage.

Come the end of lap 13, Bezzecchi was 3.6s clear and would open that gap out to over five seconds when Bagnaia and Marquez engaged over second.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia made his first move for second on lap 15, the factory Ducati rider steaming up the inside of Marquez at Turn 9.

Marquez retaliated with a great move on the inside of the fast Turn 11 left-hander, but Bagnaia made a decisive pass at the penultimate turn.

Second looked like it would be nailed on for Bagnaia, but the world champion crashed at the penultimate corner two tours later.

Bagnaia re-joined, but comes away from the grand prix without points in 16th ahead of Binder after his lap-one crash.

At the head of the pack, Bezzecchi kept everything tidy through to the chequered flag to score Ducati’s first win at Rio Hondo.

The battle for second raged to the final lap, as Pramac’s Zarco – who was at one stage six seconds behind the podium – charged through to overhaul Morbidelli on lap 23, before taking second from Marquez at Turn 5 on the last tour.

Zarco headed Marquez to the chequered flag to complete an all-satellite Ducati top three.

Morbidelli enjoyed his best grand prix result since 2021 in fourth, 2.1s clear of the sister Pramac Ducati of Jorge Martin and KTM’s Jack Miller – who started 16th.

Quartararo made a solid recovery to seventh in the end from VR46’s Luca Marini, LCR Honda’s Alex Rins and the Gresini Ducati of Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Augusto Fernandez scored the best result of his rookie season so far in 11th on the Tech3 GASGAS, with Vinales the leading Aprilia in 12th at the end of a tough race for the Italian manufacturer.

Nakagami was 13th from RNF Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez, while 2022 Argentina race winner Aleix Espargaro scored the final point in 15th on his factory Aprilia as he appeared to have battled vision problems with his helmet visor.

Joan Mir withdrew from the grand prix on Sunday morning following his sprint crash, meaning no Repsol Honda team rider was present on the grid for the first time since the 2021 Valencia GP.

MotoGP Argentina GP - race results (25 laps)

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati    
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 4.085 4.085
3 Spain Alex Marquez Ducati 4.681 0.596
4 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 7.581 2.900
5 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 9.746 2.165
6 Australia Jack Miller KTM 10.562 0.816
7 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 11.095 0.533
8 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 13.694 2.599
9 Spain Alex Rins Honda 14.327 0.633
10 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 18.515 4.188
11 Spain Augusto Fernandez KTM 19.380 0.865
12 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 26.091 6.711
13 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 28.394 2.303
14 Spain Raúl Fernández Aprilia 29.894 1.500
15 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 36.183 6.289
16 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 47.753 11.570
17 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 48.106 0.353
View full results
shares
comments

Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real”

Quartararo unhappy Nakagami wasn’t punished for ‘destroying’ his Argentina MotoGP race
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Zarco “expected to have a chance to win” wet MotoGP Argentina race

Zarco “expected to have a chance to win” wet MotoGP Argentina race

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Zarco “expected to have a chance to win” wet MotoGP Argentina race Zarco “expected to have a chance to win” wet MotoGP Argentina race

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about his MotoGP critics after Argentina podium

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about his MotoGP critics after Argentina podium

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about his MotoGP critics after Argentina podium Alex Marquez "doesn’t care" about his MotoGP critics after Argentina podium

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Latest news

Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do"

Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do" Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do"

10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment

Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.