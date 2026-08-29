Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

WRC Paraguay: Pajari extends lead as storm damages service park 

WRC
WRC
Rally del Paraguay
WRC Paraguay: Pajari extends lead as storm damages service park 

You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

IndyCar
IndyCar
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

Haas completes latest TPC test as focus on 2027 F1 driver line-up decision grows

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Haas completes latest TPC test as focus on 2027 F1 driver line-up decision grows

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez dominates for sprint win

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez dominates for sprint win

What Norris' contract extension means for McLaren and Piastri

Formula 1
Formula 1
What Norris' contract extension means for McLaren and Piastri

MotoGP Aragon GP: Bezzecchi beats Marquez to sensational pole

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Bezzecchi beats Marquez to sensational pole

Norris extends McLaren deal until F1 2030

Formula 1
Formula 1
Norris extends McLaren deal until F1 2030

Mercedes still searching for answers on why it was “rubbish” through high-speed corners in Dutch GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Mercedes still searching for answers on why it was “rubbish” through high-speed corners in Dutch GP
MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez dominates for sprint win

Marc Marquez strikes back to claim important victory in Aragon sprint, as polesitter Marco Bezzecchi struggles to third

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Ducati’s Marc Marquez continued his unbeaten record in sprints at the Aragon Grand Prix, dominating Saturday’s half-distance race from second on the grid.

While Marco Bezzecchi had appeared a stronger contender after topping both practice and qualifying, it was Marquez who shone when it counted, making a decisive move on his Aprilia rider at the start to claim the lead.

He eventually took the chequered flag by 1.1s, scoring his 20th career victory in a sprint race - the most of any rider in the championship. Gresini’s Alex Marquez finished second to complete a 1-2 for Ducati, while Bezzecchi eventually had to settle for third place.

At the start of the race, soft-shod Bezzecchi made the best launch of any rider on the front row, only to watch Marc Marquez, who started second, outbrake him into Turn 1. Alex Marquez also took full advantage of the situation, swooping around the Aprilia to snatch second position.

Bezzecchi tried to retaliate immediately but the two Ducati riders resisted his advances, leaving him in third place.

While the Italian managed to keep the pressure up on Alex Marquez for second over the next phase, race leader Marc Marquez began edging away at the front, extending his advantage to almost a second by the end of lap 5.

With Bezzecchi losing ground and Alex Marquez also failing to put up a fight, Marc Marquez went unchallenged in the second half of the race, with the 12 points he scored elevating him to third place in the championship.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Alex Marquez also managed to keep the injured Bezzecchi at bay to score second, taking away important championship points from one of Ducati's biggest rivals.

Behind the leading trio, Pedro Acosta finished a strong fourth for KTM, having started sixth on the grid. The Spaniard took advantage of an early battle between championship leader Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez to grab fourth, where he would eventually finish.

While factory Aprilia rider Martin briefly passed Acosta after outduelling Fernandez, a mistake on lap 5 sent him back to fifth place. Like Bezzecchi, Martin had also opted for the soft rear tyre.

The returning Fermin Aldeguer put together an impressive ride from 11th on the grid, passing LCR Honda’s Diogo Moreira late on for sixth place.

British GP winner Fernandez struggled for speed and dropped to eighth place by the end of the race, while LCR’s Johann Zarco grabbed the final championship point in ninth after an impressive performance on his MotoGP return.

Jack Miller was Yamaha’s highest-placed finisher in 10th, ahead of Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha stablemates Alex Rins and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The sprint race saw just three retirements. Luca Marini was first to exit the race after crashing on the opening lap, with Fabio di Giannantonio joining the list with his own incident on lap two. Just before midway through the race, Fabio Quartararo was forced to park up his Yamaha after suffering a spectacular engine blow out, leaving plumes of smoke behind him.

MotoGP Aragon GP - Sprint race results

SPRINT

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 11

19'37.995

       12
2 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 11

+1.140

19'39.135

 1.140     9
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 11

+2.089

19'40.084

 0.949     7
4 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 11

+2.648

19'40.643

 0.559     6
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 11

+6.237

19'44.232

 3.589     5
6 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 11

+10.475

19'48.470

 4.238     4
7 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 11

+11.071

19'49.066

 0.596     3
8 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 11

+11.213

19'49.208

 0.142     2
9 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 11

+12.021

19'50.016

 0.808     1
10 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 11

+12.166

19'50.161

 0.145      
11 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 11

+14.575

19'52.570

 2.409      
12 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 11

+14.648

19'52.643

 0.073      
13 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 11

+15.776

19'53.771

 1.128      
14 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 11

+16.051

19'54.046

 0.275      
15 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 11

+16.761

19'54.756

 0.710      
16 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 11

+19.845

19'57.840

 3.084      
17 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 11

+23.160

20'01.155

 3.315      
18 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 11

+25.074

20'03.069

 1.914      
19 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 11

+27.798

20'05.793

 2.724      
dnf France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 4

+7 Laps

9'01.208

 7 Laps   Retirement  
dnf Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 1

+10 Laps

3'24.719

 3 Laps   Retirement  
dnf Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 0

+11 Laps

36.997

 1 Lap   Retirement  
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Aragon GP: Bezzecchi beats Marquez to sensational pole

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

MotoGP Aragon GP: Bezzecchi beats Marquez to sensational pole

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Bezzecchi beats Marquez to sensational pole

MotoGP Aragon GP: Bezzecchi pips Marquez brothers to top Friday practice

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Bezzecchi pips Marquez brothers to top Friday practice

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

Latest news

WRC Paraguay: Pajari extends lead as storm damages service park 

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally del Paraguay
WRC Paraguay: Pajari extends lead as storm damages service park 

You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

IndyCar
INDY IndyCar
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas

Haas completes latest TPC test as focus on 2027 F1 driver line-up decision grows

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Haas completes latest TPC test as focus on 2027 F1 driver line-up decision grows

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez dominates for sprint win

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez dominates for sprint win