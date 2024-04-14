All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Americas GP
Race report

MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win, Marquez crashes from lead

Maverick Vinales took a first Sunday MotoGP win for Aprilia at the Americas Grand Prix after recovering from 11th, as Marc Marquez crashed out of the lead.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:

Going without a grand prix win since the start of the 2021 season prior to his acrimonious split with Yamaha, Vinales won the sprints in Portugal and Austin.

Despite being dropped to 11th from pole on the opening lap of Sunday’s 20-lap Americas GP, Vinales fought his way back to take victory by 1.728s to become the first rider in the modern MotoGP era to take grand prix victories for three different manufacturers.

Vinales beat Tech3 rookie sensation Pedro Acosta, celebrating his best MotoGP result, while Enea Bastianini denied championship leader Jorge Martin a podium with a late overtake.

Francesco Bagnaia was fifth after a tricky race, while seven-time COTA winner Marc Marquez crashed out of the lead on lap 11.

Acosta shot into the lead from second on the grid as poleman Vinales found himself dumped back to 11th in the Turn 1 melee.

An aggressive move for Martin to get up to third from sixth saw him force Bagnaia to sit up at Turn 1, nudging into Vinales and sending the Aprilia rider down the order.

Through the opening sequence of corners, Martin got himself into second behind Acosta and ahead of Bagnaia.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin made a move for the lead on Acosta into Turn 11 on lap two, but ran wide and let the Tech3 rider back past.

Behind, Marquez and Miller connected on the exit of Turn 11 as the Gresini rider attempted an overtake on the way into the corner for fourth.

Both survived the clash, but Marquez’s GP23 suffered wing damage to its left side. However, he moved ahead of the KTM at the final corner moments later.

Martin tried to take the lead from Acosta again on lap three at Turn 11, but ran wide again, before finally making a move stick on the fourth tour at Turn 7.

Marquez passed Bagnaia for third a corner later and took advantage of Acosta running wide at Turn 11 for second.

Vinales had worked his way up to seventh by the end of lap four as Martin led by just over three tenths from Marquez.

Marquez lined up a pass for the lead into Turn 20 on the fifth lap, but touched the Pramac Ducati’s rear wheel. Martin held the lead as Marquez dropped to fourth behind Bagnaia and Acosta.

Acosta took second from Bagnaia into Turn 1 at the start of lap seven, with Marquez passing the Ducati for third at Turn 8. Martin led by close to a second at this stage of the race, but Acosta and Marquez were able to bring him back into striking range come lap 10.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Acosta took the lead again at Turn 11 with a hard move, which opened the door for Marquez to outbrake the Pramac rider into Turn 12.

Marquez then carved past Acosta into Turn 1 on lap 11 to lead for the first time on a Ducati. But it would last just 10 more corners as the Gresini rider lost the front braking for Turn 11.

This released Acosta back into the lead, but the danger rider now was Vinales, who sat third after overtaking Bagnaia on lap nine for fourth.

Martin succumbed to Vinales’ advances at Turn 20 on lap 11, before the Aprilia rider eventually found a way through on Acosta on lap 13 after several failed attempts.

Setting the best lap of the race on lap 14, Vinales’ lead swelled above a second and he would come under minimal threat through to the chequered flag. Beating Acosta by 1.728s, Vinales is the first non-Ducati grand prix winner since Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaro won the Catalan GP.

Bastianini completed the podium behind Acosta and Vinales after overtaking Martin for third on the penultimate lap, while Bagnaia was fifth.

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio was sixth from Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi (VR46), KTM’s Brad Binder and Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira was 11th on the sister Trackhouse Aprilia, with Fabio Quartararo sole Yamaha at the chequered flag after team-mate Alex Rins crashed out.

Miller faded dramatically to 13th after his early podium charge, with Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez and Gresini’s Alex Marquez – who crashed on lap 11 - securing the final points.

Luca Marini was the final finisher on the factory Honda, with all of his HRC stablemates dropping out. Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli also crashed out.

Martin’s championship lead has been cut to 21 points over Bastianini, with Vinales jumping up to third a further three points back.

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix - Race Results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 20

-

       25
2 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 20

+1.728

1.728

 1.728     20
3 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 20

+2.703

2.703

 0.975     16
4 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 20

+4.690

4.690

 1.987     13
5 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 20

+7.392

7.392

 2.702     11
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 20

+9.980

9.980

 2.588     10
7 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 20

+12.208

12.208

 2.228     9
8 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 20

+13.343

13.343

 1.135     8
9 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 20

+14.931

14.931

 1.588     7
10 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 20

+16.656

16.656

 1.725     6
11 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 20

+18.542

18.542

 1.886     5
12 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 20

+22.899

22.899

 4.357     4
13 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 20

+24.011

24.011

 1.112     3
14 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 20

+27.652

27.652

 3.641     2
15 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 20

+32.855

32.855

 5.203     1
16 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 20

+33.529

33.529

 0.674      
dnf Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 10

 

     Accident  
dnf Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 10

 

     Accident  
dnf Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 8

 

     Accident  
dnf Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 7

 

     Accident  
dnf Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 6

 

     Accident  
dnf France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 6

 

     Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Quartararo: Yamaha made ‘more bike changes than all of 2023’ at COTA MotoGP
Next article 'Unexpected brake problem' caused Marquez’s crash from COTA MotoGP lead

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales clutch issue had Aprilia “worried” ahead of Americas MotoGP fightback

Vinales clutch issue had Aprilia “worried” ahead of Americas MotoGP fightback

MotoGP
Americas GP
Vinales clutch issue had Aprilia “worried” ahead of Americas MotoGP fightback
How Vinales finally banished his Yamaha MotoGP demons

How Vinales finally banished his Yamaha MotoGP demons

MotoGP
Americas GP
How Vinales finally banished his Yamaha MotoGP demons
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

How to watch WRC's Croatia Rally: schedule, line-up and more

How to watch WRC's Croatia Rally: schedule, line-up and more

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
How to watch WRC's Croatia Rally: schedule, line-up and more
McLaren F1 team bracing for "damage limitation" in Chinese GP

McLaren F1 team bracing for "damage limitation" in Chinese GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
McLaren F1 team bracing for "damage limitation" in Chinese GP
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Plus
Plus
FE Formula E
Misano ePrix II
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
Toyota to field Ogier and Rovanpera in WRC Portugal line-up

Toyota to field Ogier and Rovanpera in WRC Portugal line-up

WRC WRC
Toyota to field Ogier and Rovanpera in WRC Portugal line-up

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe