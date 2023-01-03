Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
MotoGP News

MotoGP ace Marquez admits broken right arm “will never be normal”

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says it has been “difficult to realise” his arm injury and admits it “will never be a normal arm” again after so many operations.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP ace Marquez admits broken right arm “will never be normal”

Marquez badly broke his right arm in 2020 at the season-opening Spanish GP, and ultimately missed the entire season having been forced to have surgery three times on the injury.

PLUS: Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Those operations left him with a right humerus that had rotated over 30 degrees from its original position, which was hindering him on his bike when he made his return three rounds into 2021.

Despite winning three times that season, Marquez felt he needed a fourth major operation on the arm midway through 2022 to have the bone rebroken and set back to its original position – something which forced him to take six races out following the Italian GP.

Returning in September at Aragon, Marquez scored a pole position in Japan, claimed his 100th career MotoGP podium in Australia and ended the season 57 points clear of the next-best Honda rider in the standings.

In an exclusive interview with Autosport last November in Valencia, Marquez says he “needs to accept” the limitations he will always have in his right arm despite the fact he is physically better than he was back in 2020.

“Of course, many times you think a lot of things about your arm,” he said. “And many times, it’s difficult to realise sometimes or admit that you have this injury.

“But, in the end you must say, ‘ok, this is what I have’. It’s true that I had the fourth surgery, it’s true that an arm that has been opened four times will never be a normal arm, because you have some limitations.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But then you need to accept those limitations, try to compensate with your body, with different things.

“I’m not thinking a lot about it, just I’m thinking more how to improve, about how to manage it, how to adapt.”

Reflecting on the decision to have a fourth operation on his arm and miss more races, Marquez was left satisfied it was “correct” as he mentally couldn’t face another winter of recovery.

“For me, looking at this season, the sentence is this: I chose the correct decision, because one option was to finish the season and let’s see,” he added.

“But now, thinking that it could have been Valencia and then an operation and then a full winter with recovery, I was not ready to do it – on the mental side also.

Read Also:

“So, I chose the correct option to take the operation, to break my arm again and put it straight.

“For the future, we will see if I have enough power, enough strength, enough possibilities to fight for the championship.

“Life is better, coming in a normal way.”

shares
comments
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Previous article

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years Plus
MotoGP

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Alex Marquez "didn't agree" with Honda's decision to move him to LCR
MotoGP

Alex Marquez "didn't agree" with Honda's decision to move him to LCR

The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
MotoGP

The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Marquez open to Honda MotoGP exit if "I don't have the tools" to win title again
MotoGP

Marquez open to Honda MotoGP exit if "I don't have the tools" to win title again

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Plus
MotoGP

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Marquez explains MotoGP Valencia crash due to "braking too late" Valencia GP
MotoGP

Marquez explains MotoGP Valencia crash due to "braking too late"

Latest news

Sainz angry after Dakar disaster that will keep him “awake at night”
Dakar Dakar

Sainz angry after Dakar disaster that will keep him “awake at night”

Carlos Sainz Sr says that the mechanical woes he endured on the third stage of the Dakar Rally that cost him his lead were like watching “a film to keep you awake at night”.

IndyCar racer Kirkwood returns to VS Lexus team for Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

IndyCar racer Kirkwood returns to VS Lexus team for Daytona 24 Hours

IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood will return to Vasser Sullivan Racing to race a Lexus RC F in this month’s Daytona 24 Hours, the opening round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Complexity of hybrid LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up
IMSA IMSA

Complexity of hybrid LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up

Wayne Taylor Racing was motivated to join forces with Andretti Autosport in the IMSA SportsCar Championship as result of the complexities of the new breed of LMDh hybrid prototype.

Autosport Podcast: Remembering Ken Block with Petter and Oliver Solberg
WRC WRC

Autosport Podcast: Remembering Ken Block with Petter and Oliver Solberg

The rally world lost perhaps its ultimate showman with the tragic passing of Ken Block, who died aged 55 on Monday following a snowmobile crash in Utah.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years Plus

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

The Petronas Sepang Racing Team came into MotoGP with a bang in 2019 as regular front-runners, with wonder rookie Fabio Quartararo mounting a title challenge in 2020. But it all went wrong for the Razlan Razali-helmed squad as the team changed hands and tumbled down the order - and RNF Racing plans to right this in 2023

MotoGP
20 h
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Plus

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Autosport

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2022
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Plus

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Autosport why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
Dec 20, 2022
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Plus

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of competition more than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend Plus

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Autosport – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Plus

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Plus

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.