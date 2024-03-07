MotoGP abandons disqualification for riders breaking tyre pressure rule
MotoGP has decided to alter the punishment for riders breaking the minimum tyre pressure rules in 2024, moving from disqualifications to time penalties, Autosport has learned.
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Last year saw a new minimum tyre pressure set that all riders had to adhere to for 30% of a sprint race and 50% of a grand prix, with the regulation mandated from the British Grand Prix onwards following a period of development for the new Tyre Pressure Management System.
The penalties for breaking this rule were handed out on a sliding scale from a warning for a first offence followed by a three-second time penalty.
For 2024, any rider who broke this rule was set to face instant disqualification.
However, Autosport understands that this season such a drastic measure has been replaced by time penalties, which will be added at the end of the races.
If the offence takes place during Saturday's sprint, an extra eight seconds will be added, while if the violation occurs on Sunday in the grand prix the penalty will be 16 seconds.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, looking at his rear tyre after the race
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Last year, Michelin saw fit to introduce the limit on minimum tyre pressures for safety reasons.
The initial roadmap stated that the first grand prix would be used to monitor the pressures, but that offenders would not be penalised until the Spanish GP at round four.
Finally, the penalties were not implemented until Silverstone, after the summer break, with the first sanction coming in Barcelona, in early September, with Maverick Vinales the first to fall foul of the new rules.
Gresini's Fabio Di Giannantonio would lose a podium at the Valencia Grand Prix to the rule for a repeat offence.
The rule proved controversial for riders, who felt particularly that the 1.88 bar minimum front tyre pressure offered to narrow a window for the tyre to work safely.
A few weeks ago, Michelin agreed to the demands from the riders asking for the minimum front compound pressure to be lowered slightly.
The French supplier agreed to go from 1.88 bar to 1.8 bar, but in exchange asked for an increase in the time riders must stay within this to 60% of a grand prix.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Power: Rosenqvist “on another planet” in opening IndyCar practice
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice
Verstappen hopes "impressive" F1 debutant Bearman doesn't fixate on missing Q3
Miller: Altering Qatar MotoGP schedule due to wet track a "joke"
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments