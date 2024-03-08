MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin tops first practice, Acosta shines in third
Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin led the opening practice of the 2024 MotoGP season at the Qatar Grand Prix, as Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta starred in third.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Following two pre-season tests in February, the 21-round 2024 MotoGP campaign begins this weekend in Qatar.
Last year’s championship runner-up Jorge Martin topped the times by 0.047 seconds in a largely unrepresentative opening session from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.
But it was Tech3 GasGas rookie Acosta who stole the show, topping the session on several occasions and ending up third on just his 11th day on the KTM MotoGP bike since last November’s Valencia test.
Run under sunnier conditions than either the sprint or grand prix will be staged, the 45-minute FP1 in Qatar was largely about brushing away the cobwebs for the 22-rider field.
Factory KTM rider Jack Miller set the early pace with a 1m55.258s, before Honda’s Joan Mir edged ahead with a 1m54.221s.
Acosta took to the top of the order for the first time with 38 minutes to go with a 1m53.992s to turn heads, before Marc Marquez on the Gresini Ducati took over with a 1m53.408s.
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Top spot would continue to change hands through Martin and Ducati’s Enea Bastianini, before Martin was back in front with 20 minutes to go on a 1m53.138s.
Marquez, in his first official race weekend session on a Ducati, returned to the top of the standings with a 1m53.124s a few minutes after Martin went quicker, before Bastianini produced a 1m53.000s.
With just over 10 minutes to go, Brad Binder on the KTM dipped underneath the 1m53s with a 1m52.889s, before Acosta – still on used tyres, like the majority of the field – put in a 1m52.695s.
This only kept him top for another five minutes until Martin set the session benchmark at 1m52.624s.
Aprilia’s Espargaro further demoted Acosta when he jumped up to second, while Marquez led the Ducati charge in fourth on his 2023-spec bike.
Binder was fifth from LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, Bastianini, VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio – who won last year’s Qatar GP – Miller and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) to round out the top 10.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira was 12th in the Trackhouse Racing team’s first official MotoGP session, while Alex Rins was the leading Yamaha in 15th.
Joan Mir led factory Honda team-mate Luca Marini in 16th, while Fabio Quartararo was 19th on the sister Yamaha.
Franco Morbidelli was 2.1s off the pace as he made his return to MotoGP action with Pramac Ducati since suffering a concussion in pre-season training. FP1 in Qatar marked Morbidelli’s first on the GP24 this year.
MotoGP Qatar GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|17
|
1'52.624
|171.970
|2
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|15
|
+0.047
1'52.671
|0.047
|171.898
|3
|P. Acosta Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|31
|KTM
|16
|
+0.071
1'52.695
|0.024
|171.862
|4
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|17
|
+0.177
1'52.801
|0.106
|171.700
|5
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|19
|
+0.265
1'52.889
|0.088
|171.566
|6
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|16
|
+0.303
1'52.927
|0.038
|171.509
|7
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|17
|
+0.326
1'52.950
|0.023
|171.474
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team
|49
|Ducati
|16
|
+0.363
1'52.987
|0.037
|171.417
|9
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|17
|
+0.407
1'53.031
|0.044
|171.351
|10
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|15
|
+0.597
1'53.221
|0.190
|171.063
|11
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|17
|
+0.626
1'53.250
|0.029
|171.019
|12
|M. Oliveira TrackHouse Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|16
|
+0.714
1'53.338
|0.088
|170.887
|13
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|16
|
+0.727
1'53.351
|0.013
|170.867
|14
|R. Fernández TrackHouse Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|14
|
+0.756
1'53.380
|0.029
|170.823
|15
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|17
|
+0.783
1'53.407
|0.027
|170.783
|16
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|16
|
+0.811
1'53.435
|0.028
|170.740
|17
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|16
|
+0.984
1'53.608
|0.173
|170.480
|18
|M. Bezzecchi Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team
|72
|Ducati
|18
|
+1.002
1'53.626
|0.018
|170.453
|19
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|16
|
+1.213
1'53.837
|0.211
|170.138
|20
|A. Fernandez Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|37
|KTM
|17
|
+1.223
1'53.847
|0.010
|170.123
|21
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|17
|
+1.239
1'53.863
|0.016
|170.099
|22
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|18
|
+2.125
1'54.749
|0.886
|168.785
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season
Martin: Beating Marquez in 2024 will make me one of the best in MotoGP
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Latest news
Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to seventh in F1 Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads dominant Red Bull 1-2, Bearman seventh
Martin fears chatter woe will make Qatar MotoGP sprint repeat "impossible"
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments