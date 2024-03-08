All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Qatar GP
Practice report

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin tops first practice, Acosta shines in third

Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin led the opening practice of the 2024 MotoGP season at the Qatar Grand Prix, as Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta starred in third.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Following two pre-season tests in February, the 21-round 2024 MotoGP campaign begins this weekend in Qatar.

Last year’s championship runner-up Jorge Martin topped the times by 0.047 seconds in a largely unrepresentative opening session from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

But it was Tech3 GasGas rookie Acosta who stole the show, topping the session on several occasions and ending up third on just his 11th day on the KTM MotoGP bike since last November’s Valencia test.

Run under sunnier conditions than either the sprint or grand prix will be staged, the 45-minute FP1 in Qatar was largely about brushing away the cobwebs for the 22-rider field.

Factory KTM rider Jack Miller set the early pace with a 1m55.258s, before Honda’s Joan Mir edged ahead with a 1m54.221s.

Acosta took to the top of the order for the first time with 38 minutes to go with a 1m53.992s to turn heads, before Marc Marquez on the Gresini Ducati took over with a 1m53.408s.

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Top spot would continue to change hands through Martin and Ducati’s Enea Bastianini, before Martin was back in front with 20 minutes to go on a 1m53.138s.

Marquez, in his first official race weekend session on a Ducati, returned to the top of the standings with a 1m53.124s a few minutes after Martin went quicker, before Bastianini produced a 1m53.000s.

With just over 10 minutes to go, Brad Binder on the KTM dipped underneath the 1m53s with a 1m52.889s, before Acosta – still on used tyres, like the majority of the field – put in a 1m52.695s.

This only kept him top for another five minutes until Martin set the session benchmark at 1m52.624s.

Aprilia’s Espargaro further demoted Acosta when he jumped up to second, while Marquez led the Ducati charge in fourth on his 2023-spec bike.

Binder was fifth from LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, Bastianini, VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio – who won last year’s Qatar GP – Miller and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) to round out the top 10.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira was 12th in the Trackhouse Racing team’s first official MotoGP session, while Alex Rins was the leading Yamaha in 15th.

Joan Mir led factory Honda team-mate Luca Marini in 16th, while Fabio Quartararo was 19th on the sister Yamaha.

Franco Morbidelli was 2.1s off the pace as he made his return to MotoGP action with Pramac Ducati since suffering a concussion in pre-season training. FP1 in Qatar marked Morbidelli’s first on the GP24 this year.

MotoGP Qatar GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89   17

1'52.624

   171.970  
2 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 15

+0.047

1'52.671

 0.047 171.898  
3 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 31 KTM 16

+0.071

1'52.695

 0.024 171.862  
4 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 17

+0.177

1'52.801

 0.106 171.700  
5 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 19

+0.265

1'52.889

 0.088 171.566  
6 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 16

+0.303

1'52.927

 0.038 171.509  
7 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23   17

+0.326

1'52.950

 0.023 171.474  
8 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team 49 Ducati 16

+0.363

1'52.987

 0.037 171.417  
9 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 17

+0.407

1'53.031

 0.044 171.351  
10 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1   15

+0.597

1'53.221

 0.190 171.063  
11 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 17

+0.626

1'53.250

 0.029 171.019  
12 Portugal M. Oliveira TrackHouse Racing 88 Aprilia 16

+0.714

1'53.338

 0.088 170.887  
13 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 16

+0.727

1'53.351

 0.013 170.867  
14 Spain R. Fernández TrackHouse Racing 25 Aprilia 14

+0.756

1'53.380

 0.029 170.823  
15 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 17

+0.783

1'53.407

 0.027 170.783  
16 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 16

+0.811

1'53.435

 0.028 170.740  
17 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 16

+0.984

1'53.608

 0.173 170.480  
18 Italy M. Bezzecchi Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team 72 Ducati 18

+1.002

1'53.626

 0.018 170.453  
19 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 16

+1.213

1'53.837

 0.211 170.138  
20 Spain A. Fernandez Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 37 KTM 17

+1.223

1'53.847

 0.010 170.123  
21 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 17

+1.239

1'53.863

 0.016 170.099  
22 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21   18

+2.125

1'54.749

 0.886 168.785  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article MotoGP abandons disqualification for riders breaking tyre pressure rule
Next article MotoGP Friday practice won't count towards Qatar GP qualifying after sudden rain

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin fears chatter woe will make Qatar MotoGP sprint repeat "impossible"

Martin fears chatter woe will make Qatar MotoGP sprint repeat "impossible"

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Martin fears chatter woe will make Qatar MotoGP sprint repeat "impossible" Martin fears chatter woe will make Qatar MotoGP sprint repeat "impossible"
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin controls sprint, Marquez fifth on Ducati debut

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin controls sprint, Marquez fifth on Ducati debut

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin controls sprint, Marquez fifth on Ducati debut MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin controls sprint, Marquez fifth on Ducati debut
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

MotoGP
Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season
Martin: Beating Marquez in 2024 will make me one of the best in MotoGP

Martin: Beating Marquez in 2024 will make me one of the best in MotoGP

MotoGP
Martin: Beating Marquez in 2024 will make me one of the best in MotoGP Martin: Beating Marquez in 2024 will make me one of the best in MotoGP
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
French GP
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to seventh in F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to seventh in F1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to seventh in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to seventh in F1 Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads dominant Red Bull 1-2, Bearman seventh

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads dominant Red Bull 1-2, Bearman seventh

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads dominant Red Bull 1-2, Bearman seventh F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads dominant Red Bull 1-2, Bearman seventh
Martin fears chatter woe will make Qatar MotoGP sprint repeat "impossible"

Martin fears chatter woe will make Qatar MotoGP sprint repeat "impossible"

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Martin fears chatter woe will make Qatar MotoGP sprint repeat "impossible" Martin fears chatter woe will make Qatar MotoGP sprint repeat "impossible"

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe