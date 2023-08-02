Subscribe
Previous / When one Italian motorsport legend flirted with another Next / Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement
MotoGP News

Morbidelli to leave Yamaha MotoGP team after 2023 season

Yamaha has announced that it will part ways with Franco Morbidelli at the end of the 2023 MotoGP season.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Morbidelli has been associated with Yamaha since 2019, when he joined the Petronas SRT satellite squad in 2019 having made his premier class debut in 2018 with Marc VDS Honda.

Having been resoundingly beaten by rookie team-mate Fabio Quartararo in 2019 on lesser machinery, Morbidelli bounced back in 2020 to win three grands prix and finish runner-up in the championship to Suzuki’s Joan Mir.

Morbidelli was due to start 2020 with factory machinery at SRT, but was given Yamaha’s ‘A-spec’ bike instead – which was essentially its 2019 model.

Despite his 2020 results, he remained on the 2019-spec bike and struggled for form, scoring one podium in the first half of the season before a knee injury forced him out from the Dutch GP through to the San Marino round.

When he returned, he was a factory team Yamaha rider having been signed to replace the ousted Maverick Vinales.

But since his switch, Morbidelli has struggled to match his previous results, scoring a best of fourth in his two seasons at the factory Yamaha squad earlier this year in Argentina in the sprint and grand prix.

With doubts about his future swirling for some time already this year, Yamaha has announced on the eve of the British Grand Prix that it will part ways with the Italian at the end of 2023.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Franky for his hard work and dedication ever since he started with the factory team and also long before that when he was a satellite rider for Yamaha,” Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis said.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The Yamaha and Morbidelli partnership led to some great results, including an outstanding vice-champion title in 2020.

“It‘s a shame that the last two years didn‘t play out the way we both wanted and hoped for.

“We discussed the possibilities to continue our partnership, but ultimately we decided that 2024 would be a moment to make a change, both for Yamaha and for Franky.

“The team will proceed to fully support Franky in every way we can to close out our time spent together in the best possible way.”

Read Also:

Earlier this season, Morbidelli told Autosport in an exclusive interview that he felt he had the “trust” from Yamaha over being able to improve his situation to secure a deal for 2024.

At the Americas GP, Jarvis stated it was Yamaha’s first choice to retain Morbidelli, especially as it was unlikely to have a satellite squad in 2024 and needed an experienced rider.

In recent weeks, LCR Honda’s Alex Rins has been linked to Yamaha having been left unsatisfied with the level of support he has received from HRC, despite being its only race winner in a miserable 2023 for the marque.

Rins will be absent from this weekend’s British GP after badly breaking his leg at the Italian GP, and will be replaced by Iker Lecuona.

The current HRC World Superbike rider and former Tech3 MotoGP runner is thought to be under evaluation by Honda for a potential return to the premier class, which could now come in 2024 with Rins’ Yamaha move looking more plausible by the day.

It is unclear at this stage where Morbidelli’s future lies.

shares
comments

When one Italian motorsport legend flirted with another

Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Pol Espargaro ‘worked more than ever’ to get fit as MotoGP comeback confirmed

Pol Espargaro ‘worked more than ever’ to get fit as MotoGP comeback confirmed

MotoGP
British GP

Pol Espargaro ‘worked more than ever’ to get fit as MotoGP comeback confirmed Pol Espargaro ‘worked more than ever’ to get fit as MotoGP comeback confirmed

ITV pulls MotoGP British GP free-to-air live coverage

ITV pulls MotoGP British GP free-to-air live coverage

MotoGP
British GP

ITV pulls MotoGP British GP free-to-air live coverage ITV pulls MotoGP British GP free-to-air live coverage

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Franco Morbidelli More
Franco Morbidelli
Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

MotoGP
British GP

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Morbidelli "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

Morbidelli "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

MotoGP
German GP

Morbidelli "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future Morbidelli "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement

Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement

MotoGP
British GP

Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

MotoGP

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Latest news

Mercedes reveals areas of investigation for F1 car bouncing

Mercedes reveals areas of investigation for F1 car bouncing

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Mercedes reveals areas of investigation for F1 car bouncing Mercedes reveals areas of investigation for F1 car bouncing

Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024

Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024 Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

BMW signs Robin Frijns as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

BMW signs Robin Frijns as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

WEC WEC

BMW signs Robin Frijns as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car BMW signs Robin Frijns as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe