Subscribe
Previous / Why MotoGP's rising star would shine brighter at VR46 than at Pramac
MotoGP / British GP News

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Franco Morbidelli says he is “not daunted” by the fact that Yamaha currently sits last in the MotoGP constructors’ championship after the first half of the 2023 season.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Both of MotoGP’s Japanese manufacturers, Yamaha and Honda, have endured difficult 2023 campaigns, with the former scoring just two podiums in the first eight rounds.

Fabio Quartararo was third in the Americas Grand Prix and inherited that position in the Dutch GP sprint following a track limits penalty for KTM’s Brad Binder.

Yamaha currently sits last in the constructors’ table, seven points behind Honda and 203 adrift of Ducati – which has won all but two sprints and one GP in 2023.

The difficulties faced by Honda and Yamaha have led to discussions about concessions being resurrected for the ailing Japanese manufacturers.

Asked after the Dutch GP if it was hard to understand the performance of the Japanese factories in MotoGP right now, Morbidelli said: “From outside yes, but from the inside it’s just the exact reflection of what’s happening in every track session and at every race. We are not surprised by that.

“We are just fully focused on working to improve that situation.

“I’m not daunted by seeing Yamaha in last position on the constructors’ chart.

“I’m just more focused and motivated to do a better job as a rider, to be consistent, to be quick, to extract the maximum, to push the limits. And that’s what we are doing.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“In the constructors’ championship we are last, but in the teams’ championship we are sixth.

“So, it means both riders are close to the maximum to bring home some good points for the team every race. But for sure, and we know, the machine needs to improve.”

Team-mate Fabio Quartararo has already cast doubt on Yamaha being able to do much to its 2023 bike to salvage its season after the summer break.

Morbidelli is also unsure as to what Yamaha will do, but admits it will be “nothing big, for sure”.

The Italian also expects to have his MotoGP future clarified after the summer break, noting when asked if he will know where he is riding by the British GP: “Yes, I think yes. I hope and I think we will know more about my future after the summer break.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Why MotoGP's rising star would shine brighter at VR46 than at Pramac
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Miller hails “unreal” first half of KTM’s 2023 MotoGP season

Miller hails “unreal” first half of KTM’s 2023 MotoGP season

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Miller hails “unreal” first half of KTM’s 2023 MotoGP season Miller hails “unreal” first half of KTM’s 2023 MotoGP season

Pol Espargaro “didn’t recognise my body” recovering from Portugal MotoGP crash

Pol Espargaro “didn’t recognise my body” recovering from Portugal MotoGP crash

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Pol Espargaro “didn’t recognise my body” recovering from Portugal MotoGP crash Pol Espargaro “didn’t recognise my body” recovering from Portugal MotoGP crash

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Franco Morbidelli More
Franco Morbidelli
Morbidelli "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

Morbidelli "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

MotoGP
German GP

Morbidelli "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future Morbidelli "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes

Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes

MotoGP
Italian GP

Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Quartararo confident he can defend any position in Dutch MotoGP race

Quartararo confident he can defend any position in Dutch MotoGP race

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Quartararo confident he can defend any position in Dutch MotoGP race Quartararo confident he can defend any position in Dutch MotoGP race

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

WEC WEC
Monza

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

F1 Formula 1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1 Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe