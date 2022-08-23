Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Espargaro “didn’t have the pace” for Austria MotoGP podium
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Mir to miss Misano MotoGP with ankle injury after Austrian GP crash

Suzuki MotoGP rider Joan Mir will miss the Misano Grand Prix next month after sustaining an ankle injury in his opening lap crash at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Mir to miss Misano MotoGP with ankle injury after Austrian GP crash

The 2020 MotoGP world champion was thrown from his GSX-RR bike on the opening lap as the field descended into Turn 4, the Spaniard running slightly ride before the rear wheel came around and spat him into the air before landing hard in the gravel trap.

X-rays performed at the track revealed a small fracture in the talus bone of his right ankle, before further tests in Mallorca conducted by Dr. Juan Garcias uncovered ligament and bone damage.

Mir has been ordered to rest for two weeks, ruling him out of the Misano race and leaving his participation in the Grand Prix of Aragon in doubt.

A Suzuki team statement said he would "undergo another round of scans to assess the injuries following his 15 day rest period, in order to determine the course of treatment and, if eligible, to try riding at Motorland".

A replacement has yet to be announced, with Suzuki stating it "will evaluate the best solution for Misano" together with promoter Dorna Sports in the coming days.

Mir lies 12th in the standings in Suzuki's final season before its withdrawal from MotoGP and has yet to register a podium this year.

Stating that he is "confident I can return in Aragon", Mir said: "I want to thank Dainese and AGV for protecting me and avoiding a more serious injury after the hard crash I had on Sunday.

"It's been a tough season, but I'm convinced that we'll come back stronger to bring more good moments to my team and to all of you who support me."

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Suzuki team manager Livio Suppo said: "I’m very sorry for Joan. Problems continue to arise during this difficult season.

"In any case, we should remain upbeat. The crash was really big and in the end the injury is a serious one, but it could have been worse, so let's be positive and see how he will recover in the next 15 days to hopefully be ready for Aragon."

Mir is expected to join the factory Honda squad next year alongside Marc Marquez, stating ahead of the Austrian GP weekend that "we are really close" to finalising a deal.

