All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Qatar Official Testing

Mir feels Honda is “getting closer” with every run in MotoGP testing

Joan Mir feels Honda is “getting closer” to its rivals with every run in MotoGP pre-season testing with its 2024 bike.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The 2020 world champion has generally been upbeat about Honda’s current direction since last November, as the Japanese marque strives to snap a barren spell.

Mir was 13th at the end of the opening day of the Qatar test on Monday, just under eight tenths off the best pace, and noted that areas in which the bike struggled in 2023 were immediately better from his first runs.

As such, he feels like the 2024 RC213V is edging closer towards being more competitive with every run in testing this winter.

“At the moment I have this feeling that we are getting closer,” he said when asked by Autosport if he could feel Honda was making strides with every test.

“We are not where we want, but I can see some potential, and in some areas where last year we were struggling a lot, today [on] the first day the bike was better.

“So, to be on the first day without pushing [to] that last limit and I [still] improved by far my lap time on the qualifying [pace], it means I am able to feel better with the bike and more comfortable.

“I’m still not braking where I think that I can. But we have to adjust this tomorrow.

“I’m able to enjoy it more now. I think if I enjoy, normally I am fast.”

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

One key weakness which has plagued Honda for several years now is a lack of traction, which Mir admits has not really improved yet after the first day of the Qatar test.

“Honestly, the grip, the traction we didn’t improve at the moment,” he added. “Since Sepang, it’s [been] the same. We are just trying to deal with what we have.

“I think that there’s potential, but for sure it’s our weak point – that grip and acceleration.

“And also when you have this problem in the race on the last laps you struggle. You can manage, but always you will drop more than the others.”

Read Also:

The Qatar test concludes on Tuesday ahead of next month’s season opener, though Honda will be able to continue testing during the season with its race riders as a result of the new concession system.

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable”
Next article Honda relocates HRC general manager Kuwata out of MotoGP project

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable”

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable”

MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable” Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable”

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Joan Mir
More from
Joan Mir
Honda MotoGP boss Puig "surprised" by German-like feedback from Marini

Honda MotoGP boss Puig "surprised" by German-like feedback from Marini

MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Honda MotoGP boss Puig "surprised" by German-like feedback from Marini Honda MotoGP boss Puig "surprised" by German-like feedback from Marini

Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach

Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach

MotoGP

Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Repsol Honda Team
More from
Repsol Honda Team
Marini: Copying Ducati "not the way" to improve Honda MotoGP bike

Marini: Copying Ducati "not the way" to improve Honda MotoGP bike

MotoGP

Marini: Copying Ducati "not the way" to improve Honda MotoGP bike Marini: Copying Ducati "not the way" to improve Honda MotoGP bike

Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades

Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades

MotoGP
Repsol Honda Team launch

Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Latest news

MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

MGP MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia destroys lap record as testing wraps up

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Sweden review

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Sweden review

WRC WRC
Rally Sweden

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Sweden review Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Sweden review

Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles

Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles Alonso: Aston Martin won't repeat 2023 F1 upgrade stumbles

The F1 design clues from Williams’ maiden test

The F1 design clues from Williams’ maiden test

F1 Formula 1

The F1 design clues from Williams’ maiden test The F1 design clues from Williams’ maiden test

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe