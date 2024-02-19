Honda MotoGP boss Puig "surprised" by German-like feedback from Marini
Honda team boss Alberto Puig has been "surprised" by the "clarity" of Luca Marini's feedback on the brand's 2024 MotoGP bike and notes his working method 'is like a German's'.
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marini was picked to replace Marc Marquez following the eight-time grand prix world champion's decision to quit the team for 2024 to join the Gresini Ducati squad.
The Italian previously spent three years on Ducati machinery, latterly with his brother Valentino Rossi's squad, with whom he scored his first podiums in MotoGP.
Marini and team-mate Joan Mir left the Sepang test with quite opposite sensations, with the former 1.3 seconds off the pace down in 19th while Mir was only six tenths off the fastest time.
Despite this, Puig greatly valued Marini's feedback and believes he has a method of work and analysis that makes him special.
"Luca has a very interesting work methodology. He's a very orderly guy. He looks like a German. He has a lot of method and obviously goes fast," Puig told Autosport in an exclusive interview ahead of this week’s Qatar test.
"He comes from a very different bike, but we have been surprised by the clarity of his comments, and what he likes and what he doesn't like.
"He has his priorities very schematised, and, in addition, he always provides solutions, not just highlighting the problem."
Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Repsol Media
One of the non-negotiable conditions Marini set to sign for HRC was that his contract would be for two years, securing him beyond 2024 when Mir's contract with Honda expires.
Mir, world champion with Suzuki in 2020, faces a key season that will surely mark his future.
In his first year in the official Honda team's suit, the Spaniard finished 22nd overall in the championship, with fifth place in India as his best result.
"We hope that this year Joan will make a step forward," Puig added. "He likes the new bike more, he knows that it is a very important year for him and he will have all the support he needs.
"We still think that Mir is a very fast rider. With everything we are going to try to do with the bike, Mir should take that step; that's what we expect."
Be part of Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach
Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach
Mir’s Honda MotoGP situation “changed a lot” as he inherits Marquez’s crew
Mir’s Honda MotoGP situation “changed a lot” as he inherits Marquez’s crew Mir’s Honda MotoGP situation “changed a lot” as he inherits Marquez’s crew
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet
Marini: Copying Ducati "not the way" to improve Honda MotoGP bike
Marini: Copying Ducati "not the way" to improve Honda MotoGP bike Marini: Copying Ducati "not the way" to improve Honda MotoGP bike
Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades
Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Latest news
Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now
Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now Marquez will face “a big frustration” if he targets Ducati MotoGP wins right now
Ilott to replace Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming IndyCar hybrid test
Ilott to replace Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming IndyCar hybrid test Ilott to replace Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming IndyCar hybrid test
MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia beats Ducati Martin to top opening day times
MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia beats Ducati Martin to top opening day times MotoGP Qatar test: Bagnaia beats Ducati Martin to top opening day times
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments