Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel
Pramac’s Jorge Martin says he “studied” Marc Marquez’s sprint battle with Francesco Bagnaia to better understand how to duel with the Spaniard in the MotoGP French Grand Prix.
Martin won the sprint race at Le Mans and went on to finish second in the grand prix on Sunday to register his first main race podium of the season.
It came after the Pramac Ducati rider locked horns with Marquez over runner-up spot on the podium, with the former winning out after the Honda man crashed on the penultimate lap.
After Marquez collided with Martin in Portugal, the Pramac rider says their Le Mans battle was the best way “to solve our problems”.
“I had a really big battle with Marc,” Martin said on Sunday in France.
“I really enjoyed it, because we had a moment in Portimao, so it was [the best way] to solve our problems on the track.
“He was fast, he was aggressive but we were both giving our space. I tried a move in a place that I thought he was struggling a bit, he made a mistake.
“I’m happy for the podium, my first [grand prix] podium of the season. I’ve been fast in the sprint, but Sunday’s podium means a lot.
“After the race we met in the TV compound and he congratulated me for the battle.
“I think he’s one of the toughest guys to battle. Yesterday I was studying his race with Pecco to try to understand how to pass him, even if it was useless.”
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Martin admits his battle with Marquez ultimately stopped him from being able to challenge Marco Bezzecchi for the win.
But he says this proves he has to get better at overtaking and managing his front tyre pressure when he is riding behind other riders.
“I lost a lot of time,” he added. “It was nice, I enjoyed it a lot, but I lost my opportunities to go with Marco because I felt like my pace was much faster.
“But I need to improve overtaking, I need to improve when I am riding with other riders because I am struggling with the front tyre pressure.
“But it’s ok, I need to learn. I think with him I learned a lot and hopefully I can show it in the next races.”
Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race
Bagnaia admits MotoGP sprints helping his title defence after three GP non-scores
Marquez “prefers” to crash fighting for MotoGP podium than “finish in 10th"
Marquez “prefers” to crash fighting for MotoGP podium than “finish in 10th" Marquez “prefers” to crash fighting for MotoGP podium than “finish in 10th"
Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return
Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Latest news
How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition
How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition
WRC, FIA considering cost cap in bid to attract new brands
WRC, FIA considering cost cap in bid to attract new brands WRC, FIA considering cost cap in bid to attract new brands
Ferrari set to delay new F1 rear suspension amid Imola downpour
Ferrari set to delay new F1 rear suspension amid Imola downpour Ferrari set to delay new F1 rear suspension amid Imola downpour
BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT
BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.