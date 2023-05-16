Subscribe
Previous / Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel Next / Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough”
MotoGP / French GP News

Bagnaia admits MotoGP sprints helping his title defence after three GP non-scores

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia admits MotoGP’s new sprint races have helped his title cause greatly so far, after he registered a third grand prix non-score in five rounds at the French Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Bagnaia was wiped out in a collision with Maverick Vinales while the pair battled for third on the fifth lap of last Sunday’s grand prix at Le Mans.

The incident marked Bagnaia’s second Sunday DNF and third non-score in the first five rounds, having crashed out of second in Argentina and the lead in America.

But the Ducati rider still holds a one-point championship lead, thanks in large part to his strong sprint showings.

Of the 96 points Bagnaia has scored, 44 of those have come from sprint results, with the Italian winning two, scoring podiums in two and sixth in the other.

“For sure the sprint race helps, because without the sprint race I would be so far behind,” Bagnaia conceded after the French GP.

“I have 50 points [from grands prix]. I have 44 points just from the sprints, so this for sure helps.

“But this year it’s quite clear that we are always in the front, we are always there leading, and the other riders are circulating in terms of performance, which explains this gap [I still have].

Bagnaia ultimately lost out to Jorge Martin in the Le Mans sprint, but picked up solid points once more

Bagnaia ultimately lost out to Jorge Martin in the Le Mans sprint, but picked up solid points once more

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But years ago it was not possible to lead the championship [with three GP DNFs], because four riders were always in front and one mistake could cost the title.

“So, this has changed a lot, maybe because now we are all more or less with the same package, everyone has the potential to win a race.

“Years ago, [the order] was like factory bikes were here [at the front] and independent bikes were here [behind], like six tenths, seven tenths each lap [slower]. It has changed a lot.”

Bagnaia was able to win the 2022 title having amassed five DNFs and slipped 91 points adrift in the standings at the halfway stage of the season.

No one in MotoGP history had previously won a title recovering from such a large deficit and with as many non-finishes.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough”
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough”

Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough”

MotoGP
French GP

Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough” Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough”

Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

MotoGP
French GP

Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel Martin “studied” Marquez’s sprint battle for their Le Mans MotoGP duel

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Francesco Bagnaia More
Francesco Bagnaia
Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

MotoGP
French GP

Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

MotoGP
Americas GP

Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Japanese GP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

Plus
Plus
GT GT

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

WRC, FIA considering cost cap in bid to attract new brands

WRC, FIA considering cost cap in bid to attract new brands

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC, FIA considering cost cap in bid to attract new brands WRC, FIA considering cost cap in bid to attract new brands

Ferrari set to delay new F1 rear suspension amid Imola downpour

Ferrari set to delay new F1 rear suspension amid Imola downpour

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

Ferrari set to delay new F1 rear suspension amid Imola downpour Ferrari set to delay new F1 rear suspension amid Imola downpour

BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT

BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT

BGT British GT

BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe