Subscribe
MotoGP Australian GP
News

Martin explains tyre gamble after last-lap Australian MotoGP defeat

MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin has said he was "100 percent" convinced that his gamble on the soft tyre in Saturday's Australian Grand Prix would pay off after his last-lap defeat.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Pramac Ducati rider Martin started the 27-lap main race at Phillip Island from pole, and led the entire distance up until the final lap, having opted to run a soft rear tyre.

The Spanish rider was leading by 3.5 seconds at one stage but began to fall back towards his rivals, all running medium rubber at the rear, and was consistently losing four tenths a lap in the closing stages.

Martin began the final lap with only four tenths in hand over Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco, who passed at Miller Corner and went on to take a long-awaited first MotoGP win.

Title rival Francesco Bagnaia managed to follow Zarco through at the same corner, before Martin conceded further positions to Fabio Di Giannantonio and Brad Binder later in the lap to finish fifth.

Martin explained post-race that a lack of running during practice on the medium rear tyre favoured by the majority led him to adopt a strategy of trying to pull away using the softest compound.

"Now it’s really easy to understand what was the best [tyre] choice but it was my plan 100 percent to go for the soft," he said. "I tried it and it didn’t work.

"I only did seven laps on the medium [in practice], I didn’t try it a lot. Maybe this was the problem. I rode a lot with the soft and I thought this was the tyre for the race.

"I preferred to try and pull away, this was my strategy, but maybe I could have done it with the medium. We will never know. I was really convinced the soft was the tyre to choose."

 

Asked when he realised the soft tyre wouldn't last the distance, Martin replied: "With seven laps to go, I saw that I’m in trouble because they were catching by 0.4s [a lap] and I was pushing a lot.

"I was pushing on braking and a bit of corner speed, but I had no power, no rear grip and no tyre… I tried to finish the best I could and this was fifth position."

Having briefly taken the lead of the standings after the Indonesia sprint race last week, Martin now finds himself trailing Bagnaia by 27 points with four race weekends and Sunday's sprint at Phillip Island to go.

"It still depends on me so I need to be clever and not make these mistakes," said Martin of his title prospects. "I am the fastest, but if I don’t make the right choices in the race, it’s useless.

"If I am focused and don’t make these [mistakes] I think I can still win a lot of races this year."

Asked for his thoughts on the bad weather that has the potential to lead Sunday's sprint race to be called off, Martin said: "I hope we race tomorrow [in the sprint], even if it snows!

"I will try and [win] again, but if not I will try in Thailand, which is a really good track for me."

shares
comments
Previous article MotoGP Australian GP: Zarco steals win from Martin on last lap
Next article Zarco admits thoughts that first MotoGP win ‘is not going to happen’
Jamie Klein
More
Jamie Klein
Marquez keeping faith in ”super-fast" Martin's MotoGP title bid

Marquez keeping faith in ”super-fast" Martin's MotoGP title bid

MotoGP
Australian GP

Marquez keeping faith in ”super-fast" Martin's MotoGP title bid Marquez keeping faith in ”super-fast" Martin's MotoGP title bid

MotoGP Australian GP: Zarco steals win from Martin on last lap

MotoGP Australian GP: Zarco steals win from Martin on last lap

MotoGP
Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Zarco steals win from Martin on last lap MotoGP Australian GP: Zarco steals win from Martin on last lap

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Jorge Martin
More
Jorge Martin
MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1

MotoGP
Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1 MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1

Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
French GP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Pramac Racing
More
Pramac Racing
Marquez ‘betting’ on Martin for the 2023 MotoGP title

Marquez ‘betting’ on Martin for the 2023 MotoGP title

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Marquez ‘betting’ on Martin for the 2023 MotoGP title Marquez ‘betting’ on Martin for the 2023 MotoGP title

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead

MotoGP
Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Qatar GP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Latest news

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

NTNL National

The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

DTM DTM
Hockenheim

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe