Martin “didn’t enjoy” pressure of being a MotoGP title fighter
MotoGP championship runner-up Jorge Martin says he “didn’t enjoy” the pressure of being a title challenger in 2023 and “struggled”, especially between Thailand and Qatar.
The Pramac Ducati rider emerged as eventual champion Francesco Bagnaia’s toughest competitor for the 2023 title, winning four grands prix and nine sprints.
Martin kept the championship battle going to the final race of the year but ultimately came up short after a tangle with Marc Marquez ended his Valencia Grand Prix and handed the title to Bagnaia.
He feels that after doing the double at the Japanese GP was the moment where he felt like he could win the championship, but admits the pressure that came with this was difficult to deal with.
“Well, I think Misano was the moment where I said ‘Ok, I’m the best at the moment’,” he said when asked what he thought the turning point in his season was.
“Winning in Misano, in Italy, in their [Ducati’s] home was unbelievable. It was the best feeling ever.
“But then when we went to India, I won the sprint and I was second with the wrong tyre.
“Then I went to Japan and won both, so I think Japan maybe was the point where I said we could win the championship.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
“Then the pressure arrived. I didn’t enjoy from Thailand to Qatar, I struggled a lot mentally.
“It was my first time carrying this pressure and I struggled. I didn’t enjoy it. I think when I enjoy it, I am the fastest.
“So, hopefully, next season I improve, I learn and I can enjoy from the first race.”
Martin says the championship got away from him in Indonesian when he crashed while leading comfortably and in Australia when an incorrect tyre choice sent him from first to fifth at the chequered flag.
“Well, I would say not just one race – maybe two,” Martin added when asked where he thought he lost the championship.
“I would say maybe Indonesia and Australia, which were races where the balance changed from leading by I think 30 points to being back by 27.
“I think that was the point. Maybe being too good at that point gave me overconfidence and I said ‘Ok, I can go away with five seconds, I can win with another tyre, I can win with whatever I want’.
“We are in MotoGP and you cannot do this. You have to be really conscious of where you are and try to be always with the same tools as your rivals.”
Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will
Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will
How the 2023 MotoGP world championship can be won in Valencia
How the 2023 MotoGP world championship can be won in Valencia How the 2023 MotoGP world championship can be won in Valencia
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Martin "had big balls" to win vital Valencia MotoGP sprint
Martin "had big balls" to win vital Valencia MotoGP sprint Martin "had big balls" to win vital Valencia MotoGP sprint
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?
Latest news
Norris couldn’t ask for better F1 team principal than Stella
Norris couldn’t ask for better F1 team principal than Stella Norris couldn’t ask for better F1 team principal than Stella
Lamborghini “satisfied” to log over 1,000km in first US test at Daytona
Lamborghini “satisfied” to log over 1,000km in first US test at Daytona Lamborghini “satisfied” to log over 1,000km in first US test at Daytona
Why size really does matter when it comes to club racing grids
Why size really does matter when it comes to club racing grids Why size really does matter when it comes to club racing grids
Martin “didn’t enjoy” pressure of being a MotoGP title fighter
Martin “didn’t enjoy” pressure of being a MotoGP title fighter Martin “didn’t enjoy” pressure of being a MotoGP title fighter
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.