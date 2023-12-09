Autosport Podcast: MotoGP 2023 season review

The MotoGP season ushered in a new look in 2023 as the championship introduced shorter sprint races to its weekend schedule at all events.

Factory Ducati rider Bagnaia secured a second consecutive world title after coming through a hard fought battle with Pramac Ducati’s Martin, clinching the crown at last month’s Valencia season finale.

The Italian scored seven grand prix wins from the 20 events, as Ducati asserted its dominance, winning 17 grands prix. A struggling Honda was limited to a solitary victory through LCR's Alex Rins at the Circuit of the Americas, while Aleix Espargaro helped Aprilia claim two Sunday wins at Silverstone and Barcelona respectively.

Analysis: The key moments in Bagnaia’s 2023 MotoGP title defence

Autosport MotoGP journalists Oriol Puigdemont and Lewis Duncan look back at the MotoGP season, focussing on the title battle between Bagnaia and Martin.

They also discuss the headline making decision from eight-time world champion Marc Marquez to leave Honda for Gresini Ducati for 2024, and whether the sprint race format worked for the fans and the championship.