Autosport Podcast: MotoGP 2023 season review
Francesco Bagnaia successfully defended his MotoGP title in 2023 after defeating Jorge Martin, as Ducati dominated the championship.
The MotoGP season ushered in a new look in 2023 as the championship introduced shorter sprint races to its weekend schedule at all events.
Factory Ducati rider Bagnaia secured a second consecutive world title after coming through a hard fought battle with Pramac Ducati’s Martin, clinching the crown at last month’s Valencia season finale.
The Italian scored seven grand prix wins from the 20 events, as Ducati asserted its dominance, winning 17 grands prix. A struggling Honda was limited to a solitary victory through LCR's Alex Rins at the Circuit of the Americas, while Aleix Espargaro helped Aprilia claim two Sunday wins at Silverstone and Barcelona respectively.
Analysis: The key moments in Bagnaia’s 2023 MotoGP title defence
Autosport MotoGP journalists Oriol Puigdemont and Lewis Duncan look back at the MotoGP season, focussing on the title battle between Bagnaia and Martin.
They also discuss the headline making decision from eight-time world champion Marc Marquez to leave Honda for Gresini Ducati for 2024, and whether the sprint race format worked for the fans and the championship.
Latest news
Does Manthey EMA’s success make DTM unattractive for other Porsche teams?
Does Manthey EMA’s success make DTM unattractive for other Porsche teams? Does Manthey EMA’s success make DTM unattractive for other Porsche teams?
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Autosport Podcast: MotoGP 2023 season review
Autosport Podcast: MotoGP 2023 season review Autosport Podcast: MotoGP 2023 season review
Ricciardo: AlphaTauri no longer a junior F1 team
Ricciardo: AlphaTauri no longer a junior F1 team Ricciardo: AlphaTauri no longer a junior F1 team
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.