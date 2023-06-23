Marquez says Acosta “is ready” for 2024 MotoGP step
Marc Marquez says Moto2 frontrunner and 2021 Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta “is ready” to make the step to MotoGP in 2024, as a deal looks near.
Acosta, who is 19 years old, made his Moto3 debut in 2021 with the Ajo KTM squad and scored a podium in his first race, before taking his maiden grand prix victory in the following Doha GP from pitlane.
The young Spaniard won six grands prix on his way to the Moto3 title in his rookie year before stepping up to Moto2 with Aki Ajo’s squad in 2022.
Taking three wins in his first Moto2 season to finish fifth in the standings, Acosta has scored four victories in 2023 and sits second in the championship – 15 points behind Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino.
Linked for some time with a move to MotoGP in 2024, Autosport reported earlier this week that Acosta had decided to stick with KTM for that step.
Confirming this report on Thursday at the Dutch Grand Prix, Acosta’s promotion is nearing – though it remains to be seen where, with only Augusto Fernandez’s seat at Tech3 not secure beyond 2023.
Asked about the prospect of Acosta stepping up to MotoGP in 2024, eight-time world champion Marc Marquez said: “Of course he’s ready. He’s showing a very good performance, already last year at the end of the year, and now this year.
“So, yeah, he’s ready to move to MotoGP.”
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
KTM’s Jack Miller echoed Marquez’s comments, adding: “We know he’s ready. If he believes he’s ready, then that’s all that matters.
“I like that he’s young, he’s confident and that’s what you need to do when you are that age.
“You need to say what you think. For sure, I’m excited at the prospect and hopefully, KTM can keep him in the family of course because we would love to have him on one of our bikes.”
Acosta’s current Moto2 title rival Arbolino has also been linked with a MotoGP debut in 2024 at the Gresini team, replacing Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Di Giannantonio commented in Germany last weekend that he had no other plans but to stay in MotoGP for 2024.
Latest news
Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle
Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle
Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss
Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss
Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything”
Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything” Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything”
Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023
Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023 Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.