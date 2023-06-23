Marquez says Acosta “is ready” for 2024 MotoGP step

Acosta, who is 19 years old, made his Moto3 debut in 2021 with the Ajo KTM squad and scored a podium in his first race, before taking his maiden grand prix victory in the following Doha GP from pitlane.

The young Spaniard won six grands prix on his way to the Moto3 title in his rookie year before stepping up to Moto2 with Aki Ajo’s squad in 2022.

Taking three wins in his first Moto2 season to finish fifth in the standings, Acosta has scored four victories in 2023 and sits second in the championship – 15 points behind Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino.

Linked for some time with a move to MotoGP in 2024, Autosport reported earlier this week that Acosta had decided to stick with KTM for that step.

Confirming this report on Thursday at the Dutch Grand Prix, Acosta’s promotion is nearing – though it remains to be seen where, with only Augusto Fernandez’s seat at Tech3 not secure beyond 2023.

Asked about the prospect of Acosta stepping up to MotoGP in 2024, eight-time world champion Marc Marquez said: “Of course he’s ready. He’s showing a very good performance, already last year at the end of the year, and now this year.

“So, yeah, he’s ready to move to MotoGP.”

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM’s Jack Miller echoed Marquez’s comments, adding: “We know he’s ready. If he believes he’s ready, then that’s all that matters.

“I like that he’s young, he’s confident and that’s what you need to do when you are that age.

“You need to say what you think. For sure, I’m excited at the prospect and hopefully, KTM can keep him in the family of course because we would love to have him on one of our bikes.”

Acosta’s current Moto2 title rival Arbolino has also been linked with a MotoGP debut in 2024 at the Gresini team, replacing Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Di Giannantonio commented in Germany last weekend that he had no other plans but to stay in MotoGP for 2024.