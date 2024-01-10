Subscribe
MotoGP
News

Marquez “never had feeling” Ducati MotoGP bosses didn’t want him

Marc Marquez insists he has “never had that feeling” that senior Ducati management did not want him part of its MotoGP stable for 2024.

Author Lewis Duncan
Co-author Rubén Carballo Rosa
Updated
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

The eight-time grand prix world champion will race for Gresini on a year-old Ducati in 2024, after his 11-year partnership with Honda came to a premature end last season following a difficult 2023 campaign.

FEATURE: The factors that show Marquez’s Ducati debut was a genuine success

Marquez’s first test on the Ducati in Valencia last November made headlines, as he ended up fourth overall and just 0.171 seconds off the pace.

But ahead of that test, Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna told the media that “Ducati’s position was surely that they did not want Marquez”.

This didn’t stop Ducati senior management from expressing great interest in what Marquez did in the test and what he can bring to the manufacturer as a racer in 2024.

Speaking at a press conference in Madrid on Wednesday, Marquez insists he has never felt unwanted by Ducati.

“I've never had that feeling, because if not, I wouldn't have taken the step,” Marquez said.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Dorna

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

“You don't go to a brand that doesn't love you.

“I always try to avoid the headlines. I have always been very supported by Gresini, it gave me my time at all times. That's why I took the step.”

Despite Dall’Igna’s comments ahead of that Valencia test, former sporting director Paolo Ciabatti – who has since left his MotoGP role to helm Ducati’s off-road racing division – said Marquez was very much a candidate for a factory team seat in 2025.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Marquez admits expectations are high but getting away from that will be key as he adapts to the Ducati.

Read Also:

“Expectations are already very high,” he notes. “And one of my jobs this year, I also include Alex [Marquez], is to escape from all that.

“Expectations are high, but it's as difficult as ever, even more so. I'm going to give it my all, you know me, but I can't give expectations before starting the season.”

He added: “If a bike is good, the rider adapts more easily. But the great unknown of being fast is consistency. I can be fast on specific circuits, I think so.

“But I don't know if I can be fast consistently on all of them. It's the difference that [Francesco] Bagnaia and [Jorge] Martin make over riders who are fast, but not constant.”

shares
comments
Previous article What is 'videometry', the technique that is sweeping MotoGP in 2024
Marc Marquez
More
Marc Marquez
Martin: Beating Marquez in 2024 will make me one of the best in MotoGP

Martin: Beating Marquez in 2024 will make me one of the best in MotoGP

MotoGP

Martin: Beating Marquez in 2024 will make me one of the best in MotoGP Martin: Beating Marquez in 2024 will make me one of the best in MotoGP

Marquez adapted "much faster than expected" to Ducati MotoGP bike

Marquez adapted "much faster than expected" to Ducati MotoGP bike

MotoGP

Marquez adapted "much faster than expected" to Ducati MotoGP bike Marquez adapted "much faster than expected" to Ducati MotoGP bike

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Latest news

Grosjean happy that “tricky” IndyCar hybrid has been postponed

Grosjean happy that “tricky” IndyCar hybrid has been postponed

INDY IndyCar

Grosjean happy that “tricky” IndyCar hybrid has been postponed Grosjean happy that “tricky” IndyCar hybrid has been postponed

McLaren setting development targets, not results, as its F1 2024 goals

McLaren setting development targets, not results, as its F1 2024 goals

F1 Formula 1

McLaren setting development targets, not results, as its F1 2024 goals McLaren setting development targets, not results, as its F1 2024 goals

Dakar 2024, Stage 6A: Sainz retakes lead after Al-Rajhi's retirement

Dakar 2024, Stage 6A: Sainz retakes lead after Al-Rajhi's retirement

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2024, Stage 6A: Sainz retakes lead after Al-Rajhi's retirement Dakar 2024, Stage 6A: Sainz retakes lead after Al-Rajhi's retirement

Loubet to pilot Skoda in WRC2 return for 2024

Loubet to pilot Skoda in WRC2 return for 2024

WRC WRC

Loubet to pilot Skoda in WRC2 return for 2024 Loubet to pilot Skoda in WRC2 return for 2024

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe