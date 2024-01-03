Marini: Honda ‘has the power’ to return to the front in MotoGP soon

The multiple MotoGP podium finisher has joined the factory Honda squad on a two-year deal to replace Marc Marquez, who has signed for Gresini Ducati for 2024.

Marini made his debut with Honda at the post-season Valencia test, having had his HRC deal announced only the day before, and performed solidly in 10th and just 0.703s off the pace.

However, due to contractual stipulations, Marini has not been able to publicly comment on Honda until now.

In an interview conducted by the Japanese manufacturer, Marini – who had originally signed to remain with VR46 Ducati for 2024 – said of his move to Honda: “It was a shock after Marc announced his change.

“So, me and my group, my manager, we tried to find a way to approach this new project and improve together and try to build a better bike, better performance, to come back and win races and win world titles.

“This is our goal, our target, so I am sure there will be very, very satisfying moments too.”

When asked what made him want to join Honda, Marini added: “First of all, it’s the best [team] in the history.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

“Numbers and statistics speak for themselves, and it is a very particular moment now, but I think we have the power to come back very, very soon.

“I will try to give all my feedback and my energy to this project and I’m sure that we will find the correct direction. We will have the power to stay at the top for many years.”

Marini says he wants “to start the season with an open mind” and has desires to fight for podiums and victories, but concedes that this will “maybe be tough, but we need to look ahead”.

The Italian also praised “the culture” within the Japanese manufacturer and called it “a dream” to work in a factory surrounding.

“It was amazing, passing in a very fast way and the day was already finished,” he said of his first day with Honda in the Valencia test.

“But we will have a lot of time during winter, during the test, during the season to speak with all the members of this team because it’s full of people.

“It’s just a dream to work with all these people and also with the Japanese. I have a very good feeling. I love the culture, we can have a very good synergy.”