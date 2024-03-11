Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win
Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says it was more important that he understood the GP24 better in race trim than winning the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Tissot
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The reigning double world champion took the lead in the standings after putting in a controlled performance on Sunday to win the season-opening grand prix at Losail.
It marked the second season in a row that Bagnaia has won the first grand prix of the year and came after a tricky sprint in which he could only manage fourth.
Bagnaia dominated pre-season testing but was caught out by a vibration issue on his Ducati in the sprint due to high tyre pressures.
Speaking after the grand prix, Bagnaia says winning it was “not fundamental” compared to what he was able to learn about the GP24 over a full race distance.
“For sure it’s very important for the points, for the championship, but it was not super fundamental,” Bagnaia said. “Because the championship is very, very long.
“We still have 40 races to go and sometimes to win you risk a bit too much, so it was important for the motivation to arrive in the next race.
“The most important thing is that we were able to understand better the bike on used tyres, because in the test in Malaysia and also here [in Qatar] the grip level was very, very high and it was difficult to have a drop on the tyres.
“So, it was the first time we had this feeling and it was important to understand it.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“So, the most important thing was that one. Winning for sure is fantastic and important.
“But I’m more happy that we understand better the way to have performance with this bike.”
Bagnaia added: “We worked in silence, we already knew our potential.
“We tried to give our best yesterday knowing that it was important to make changes for the race, we have done important work in the warm-up. It has been a different race management than yesterday [in the sprint] and I am very happy.
“Now we are going to Portimao having given one step forward with the motorcycle.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
Martin “cannot use strongest parts” of his riding on 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike
Norris: No regrets on McLaren's "aggressive" F1 Saudi Arabian GP strategy call
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments