All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP

Marquez: Bastianini should have been penalised for last-lap Martin pass

Marquez has weighed in on the controversy generated following Bastianini’s victorious move on Martin in Misano

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

MotoGP star Marc Marquez believes Enea Bastianini deserved to get a penalty for running wide after overtaking Jorge Martin on the final lap of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Martin and Bastianini were engaged in a tense duel for victory in the second Misano race on Sunday, with the Pramac rider doing just enough to stay in front.

But on the final lap, Bastianini sent his factory Ducati up the inside of Martin into the slow Turn 4 right-hander, forcing his Pramac rival off the track and on the tarmac run-off as they made contact.

 

The Italian himself ran over the white line at the exit of the corner as he struggled to stop the bike, while looking over his shoulders towards Martin.

Marquez said he didn’t agree with the stewards ruling to not punish Bastianini, as he feels the latter should have been asked to hand back the position to Martin for not making the corner.

“I saw a replay; for me if Enea was out of the track too, it's drop one position [as a penalty],” said the Gresini Ducati rider, who finished third. 

“Because if you do an aggressive overtake, you are inside the track it's no problem. But if you go out of the track, that means 'drop one position'.

“I do not agree with that decision [not to investigate the clash].”

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Speaking later in the press conference, Marquez clarified that he didn’t find anything wrong with the overtake itself, as he felt Bastianini’s attempt at snatching the lead was clean.

However, he explained that the pass should only have been deemed legitimate if Bastianini had stayed on track and not run off it.

The six-time champion, known for his block passes that have generated plenty of debate over the years, said: “I agree with the overtake, it's the only way to overtake with these bikes.

Read Also:

“When he did that overtake, everything was good. It's just he was jumping out of the corner. So there is where the question mark arrives [about the rules].

“If he doesn’t stay on the track, maybe it's time to drop one position. But if he does the same overtake but stays on the kerbs, then it's okay for me, because it's the only way to overtake with those bikes and the overtake was clean.

“It was aggressive, was in the limit, but was a last-lap overtake.

“Even Enea this year overtook me in Assen and I went out of the track and I didn't say anything because it was clean and he stayed on the track.

“For me it was okay and it's part of racing. But the one that makes the overtake needs to be inside all the time. This is my point of view.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin: Bastianini’s Misano move “bit too much”, he “pushed me off”
Next article Bastianini defends controversial Misano winning move as "on the limit"

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Quartararo lost Yamaha's best 2024 result by running out of fuel in Misano

Quartararo lost Yamaha's best 2024 result by running out of fuel in Misano

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Quartararo lost Yamaha's best 2024 result by running out of fuel in Misano
Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in

Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike
Rossi takes another swipe at Marquez over bitter 2015 MotoGP feud

Rossi takes another swipe at Marquez over bitter 2015 MotoGP feud

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Rossi takes another swipe at Marquez over bitter 2015 MotoGP feud
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Latest news

Seven things we learned from the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

Seven things we learned from the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Seven things we learned from the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say
Wolff: Horner "stirring s*** up" over hiring Russell for 2026

Wolff: Horner "stirring s*** up" over hiring Russell for 2026

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Wolff: Horner "stirring s*** up" over hiring Russell for 2026
IndyCar announces establishment of long-awaited charter system

IndyCar announces establishment of long-awaited charter system

INDY IndyCar
Nashville
IndyCar announces establishment of long-awaited charter system

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe