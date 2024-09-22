All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP: Bastianini takes controversial win, Bagnaia crashes

Bastianini wins at Misano after a bold last-lap pass over Martin as Bagnaia retired

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini barged past Jorge Martin on the final lap to take a controversial win in the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, while Francesco Bagnaia crashed out.

Pramac rival Martin had been successfully absorbing pressure from Bastianini's factory Ducati, until the Italian sent his bike up the inside into Turn 4 with the chequered flag in sight.

Martin was forced off the track and raised his hand up in frustration, while Bastianini continued on to take his second victory of the 2024 season.

Second place was still a significant result for Martin in his bid for the riders' title, after his chief rival Bagnaia made a grave error with six laps to run and retired.

At the start of the 27-lap contest, Martin got the holeshot from Turn 2 but ran too wide into Turn 1, allowing Bagnaia to immediately swing back into the lead.

The Spaniard made another attempt at passing two-time champion Bagnaia on the third lap, but again failed to get the bike stopped on time, maintaining the status quo.

On lap four Martin belatedly found a way past, outbraking his title rival at Turn 8 to snatch the position.

Once in the lead Martin found it easy to pull away, while Bagnaia slipped behind his team-mate Bastianini at Turn 10 on the following lap.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, despite Bagnaia apparently struggling for pace, Martin’s win was far from guaranteed and Bastianini had closed right on his tail by lap eight.

Martin built up a small buffer in the middle phase of the race, but Bastianini came back at him in the closing stages, as Bagnaia continued to slip back from the leading duo.

On lap 23 Martin ran deep into Turn 8 and brought Bastianini into play, but did just enough to stay ahead.

Martin started the final lap in the lead but going into the hard braking zone of Turn 4, Bastianini made an aggressive pass into the Turn 4 right-hander - sending Martin well outside the track and on to the tarmac run-off.

Martin subsequently took his foot off the gas and took the chequered flag five seconds behind Bastianini, who celebrated Ducati’s 100th grand victory in the premier class.

Bagnaia had looked set to finish third, having upped his pace to register the first 1m30s lap of the weekend, but lost the front of his bike into Turn 8 on lap 21 and suffered his third DNF of the year.

Gresini’s Marc Marquez picked up the final spot on the podium after Bagnaia's error, having started the race from seventh on the grid after a qualifying crash.

Fourth went to VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, while Franco Morbidelli completed the top five for Pramac.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia duo Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro climbed from the lower region of the top 10 to finish sixth and eighth respectively, separated by the sole remaining Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo.

The Frenchman was on course for his best finish of the year in fifth, as the race drew to a close, but got got passed by both Morbidelli and Vinales, eventually ending up seventh.

The top 10 was completed by Gresini’s Alex Marquez and Trackhouse rider Miguel Oliveira.

Three Honda riders finished inside the points, as factory duo Joan Mir and Luca Marini took 11th and 12th respectively and LCR rider Johann Zarco crossed the line in 15th.

A crash for Brad Binder on lap two and a similar mistake for Pedro Acosta on lap nine meant KTM returned empty-handed from Misano. The Austrian marque’s best representative was Jack Miller in 16th place.

MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP Race Results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 27

-

       25
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 27

+5.002

5.002

 5.002     20
3 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 27

+7.848

7.848

 2.846     16
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 27

+9.200

9.200

 1.352     13
5 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 27

+13.601

13.601

 4.401     11
6 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 27

+15.484

15.484

 1.883     10
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 27

+20.922

20.922

 5.438     9
8 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 27

+22.795

22.795

 1.873     8
9 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 27

+27.704

27.704

 4.909     7
10 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 27

+31.891

31.891

 4.187     6
11 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 27

+33.062

33.062

 1.171     5
12 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 27

+35.411

35.411

 2.349     4
13 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 27

+36.335

36.335

 0.924     3
14 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 27

+37.395

37.395

 1.060     2
15 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 27

+38.909

38.909

 1.514     1
16 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 27

+40.454

40.454

 1.545      
17 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 27

+46.394

46.394

 5.940      
18 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 27

+47.755

47.755

 1.361      
19 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 27

+1.250

1.250

        
dnf Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 20

7 laps

     Accident  
dnf Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 8

19 laps

     Accident  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike
Next article Martin: Bastianini’s Misano move “bit too much”, he “pushed me off”

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Quartararo lost Yamaha's best 2024 result by running out of fuel in Misano

Quartararo lost Yamaha's best 2024 result by running out of fuel in Misano

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Quartararo lost Yamaha's best 2024 result by running out of fuel in Misano
Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in

Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Seven things we learned from the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

Seven things we learned from the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Seven things we learned from the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say
Wolff: Horner "stirring s*** up" over hiring Russell for 2026

Wolff: Horner "stirring s*** up" over hiring Russell for 2026

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Wolff: Horner "stirring s*** up" over hiring Russell for 2026
IndyCar announces establishment of long-awaited charter system

IndyCar announces establishment of long-awaited charter system

INDY IndyCar
Nashville
IndyCar announces establishment of long-awaited charter system

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe