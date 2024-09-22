MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP: Bastianini takes controversial win, Bagnaia crashes

Enea Bastianini barged past Jorge Martin on the final lap to take a controversial win in the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, while Francesco Bagnaia crashed out.

Pramac rival Martin had been successfully absorbing pressure from Bastianini's factory Ducati, until the Italian sent his bike up the inside into Turn 4 with the chequered flag in sight.

Martin was forced off the track and raised his hand up in frustration, while Bastianini continued on to take his second victory of the 2024 season.

Second place was still a significant result for Martin in his bid for the riders' title, after his chief rival Bagnaia made a grave error with six laps to run and retired.

At the start of the 27-lap contest, Martin got the holeshot from Turn 2 but ran too wide into Turn 1, allowing Bagnaia to immediately swing back into the lead.

The Spaniard made another attempt at passing two-time champion Bagnaia on the third lap, but again failed to get the bike stopped on time, maintaining the status quo.

On lap four Martin belatedly found a way past, outbraking his title rival at Turn 8 to snatch the position.

Once in the lead Martin found it easy to pull away, while Bagnaia slipped behind his team-mate Bastianini at Turn 10 on the following lap.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, despite Bagnaia apparently struggling for pace, Martin’s win was far from guaranteed and Bastianini had closed right on his tail by lap eight.

Martin built up a small buffer in the middle phase of the race, but Bastianini came back at him in the closing stages, as Bagnaia continued to slip back from the leading duo.

On lap 23 Martin ran deep into Turn 8 and brought Bastianini into play, but did just enough to stay ahead.

Martin started the final lap in the lead but going into the hard braking zone of Turn 4, Bastianini made an aggressive pass into the Turn 4 right-hander - sending Martin well outside the track and on to the tarmac run-off.

Martin subsequently took his foot off the gas and took the chequered flag five seconds behind Bastianini, who celebrated Ducati’s 100th grand victory in the premier class.

Bagnaia had looked set to finish third, having upped his pace to register the first 1m30s lap of the weekend, but lost the front of his bike into Turn 8 on lap 21 and suffered his third DNF of the year.

Gresini’s Marc Marquez picked up the final spot on the podium after Bagnaia's error, having started the race from seventh on the grid after a qualifying crash.

Fourth went to VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, while Franco Morbidelli completed the top five for Pramac.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia duo Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro climbed from the lower region of the top 10 to finish sixth and eighth respectively, separated by the sole remaining Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo.

The Frenchman was on course for his best finish of the year in fifth, as the race drew to a close, but got got passed by both Morbidelli and Vinales, eventually ending up seventh.

The top 10 was completed by Gresini’s Alex Marquez and Trackhouse rider Miguel Oliveira.

Three Honda riders finished inside the points, as factory duo Joan Mir and Luca Marini took 11th and 12th respectively and LCR rider Johann Zarco crossed the line in 15th.

A crash for Brad Binder on lap two and a similar mistake for Pedro Acosta on lap nine meant KTM returned empty-handed from Misano. The Austrian marque’s best representative was Jack Miller in 16th place.

MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP Race Results