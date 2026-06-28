Bezzecchi taken to hospital after nasty Dutch GP crash

Factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi has been taken to hospital for further evaluation after he reported “severe pain” in the wake of a high-speed crash at the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix.

Although initial tests at the circuit’s medical centre confirmed no initial signs of “major neurological or systemic complications”, it was deemed necessary by doctors to transport the Italian to a hospital for a thorough examination.

Bezzecchi, who lost the championship lead following his third Sunday non-score in as many weekends, will now undergo more comprehensive scans to rule out any injuries.

“Following his crash during the Dutch Grand Prix, Marco Bezzecchi was immediately taken to the circuit’s Medical Centre, where he underwent a thorough evaluation by the medical staff, including MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte,” read a statement from Aprilia.

“Initial clinical examinations confirmed that the rider is fully conscious and displays normal mobility in all four limbs, with no immediate signs of major neurological or systemic complications.

“However, due to severe pain resulting from the high-energy impact, the medical team has elected to transfer Bezzecchi to Groningen Hospital (Universitair Medisch Centrum Groningen). This transfer will allow him to undergo comprehensive diagnostic imaging and specialised scans to definitively rule out any underlying injuries and ensure a safe recovery path.

“Further updates will be shared as soon as the official medical reports from the hospital are available.”

Bezzecchi was challenging reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez for third place when he tucked the front-end of his Aprilia at the high-speed Turn 15. The impact launched the Italian into the gravel, where he barrel-rolled before coming to a stop near the barriers.

He was reported conscious after the incident, with TV images showing him sitting in front of the wall and surrounded by marshals.

He was immediately taken to the medical centre before being transported to hospital.

The incident could have huge ramifications for Bezzecchi’s title challenge in what has already been a tough June for the 27-year-old. After being taken out by Jorge Martin at the Hungarian GP, he was excluded from last weekend’s Czech GP for hitting a marshal during the sprint.

Having not finished a Sunday race since his triumph at the Italian GP a month ago, Bezzecchi has now dropped to second in the championship, seven points behind Martin.