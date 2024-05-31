All Series
MotoGP Italian GP

Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz

Marc Marquez says he “was looking for” the current intense MotoGP rider market situation he has found himself embroiled in when he signed for Gresini last year.

Lewis Duncan Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:

The six-time MotoGP world champion had been in the running for the factory team Ducati seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia for 2025.

However, despite his recent run of podiums just six rounds into his time on the 2023-spec Ducati at Gresini, it appears the Italian manufacturer will promote last year’s championship runner-up and current points leader Jorge Martin.

Marquez noted on Thursday ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello that moving to Pramac is “not an option”, and that staying with Ducati hinges on having a works bike at Gresini or being promoted to the factory team.

However, Pramac boss Gino Borsoi insisted on Friday his team will be the only Ducati satellite structure with works bikes in 2025.

With an offer on the table from KTM, Marquez appears to be at a crossroads in what he does in 2025.

It marks the second year in succession that Marquez has been involved in intense rider market speculation but admits this is something he was hoping for.

“No, I mean I was looking for this,” Marquez, who was fifth in Mugello practice, said when asked if he was hoping for an easier rider market situation for 2025.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“For that reason, I chose a one-year contract with Gresini last year because when I did that move, I believed in myself, I believed in my potential.

“Then if you show your potential and you are fast, then you will have options. Luckily for me, I have different options.

“But of course, I have some priorities, and the people who need to know about this, they know how I will feel comfortable and they know my priorities.”

Championship leader Martin believes Pramac is “the best team in the world” right now, having won the teams’ title in 2023, finished runner-up in the riders’ standings with the Spaniard and continuing to prove this with his current form.

Amid Marquez’s shunning of a move to Pramac, Martin feels he does not need to vindicate the team.

“There is nothing more to say, last year it was the best team in the world, first in the team classification,” Martin said.

“With that, everything is said. Right now, it is the best team in MotoGP.”

Previous article Bagnaia penalised for Alex Marquez incident in Mugello MotoGP practice

