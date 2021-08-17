Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win

By:

Pramac rookie Jorge Martin admits he was even happier with his third in the wet Austrian Grand Prix than he was with his maiden MotoGP win in the Styrian GP. 

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win

Martin was one of the leading riders to pit for his wet bike on lap 25 of 28 of last Sunday’s Austrian GP as the rain started to fall heavier at this point of the race.

The Pramac Ducati rider started the final lap in 11th and thought he “destroyed my race” by pitting, but was able to carve his way through the slick runners on the wet track to claim third.

Martin had never been involved in a flag-to-flag race before last Sunday’s Austrian GP and admits he was “nervous”, while noting he nearly crashed as came in for his bike swap.

Having stormed to a maiden victory from pole in the previous week’s Styrian GP, Martin says his third in the wet conditions last Sunday made him happier than when he won as he “didn’t expect” that result.

“When the rain drops started I took a lot of risk there to try to catch the front group and I started to overtake,” Martin, who started from pole, said.

“I overtook Fabio [Quartararo], also Pecco [Bagnaia], but they were battling hard to be in the podium positions.

“But then when it was completely wet I saw [Marc] Marquez and Pecco go through the pits and I said ‘ok, it’s time to try’.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Then I was so nervous in the flag to flag change. I almost crashed, I did a stoppie and I hope my team is ok because I think one of my mechanics had a bit of pain.

“But anyway, when I went out of the pits I was still in third position.

“It was also really difficult with the wet tyres to stay on the bike. When I started the last lap I was P11, so I say ‘fuck, I destroyed my race, I should be with the slicks’.

“But as soon as I hit corner one, I saw all the riders in corner three and I said to myself ‘come on, it’s time to push, do your best’.

“And I arrived to the group in corner seven and I passed six, seven riders in two corners.

“So, it was a bit difficult to avoid all of them. But when I crossed the finish line and I was in a podium position I was super impressed, super happy, even more than last week because I didn’t expect that.

“Now I need some time to understand the last week and a half because two podiums and two pole positions is unbelievable.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title

Previous article

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

1 h
2
Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

2 h
3
Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

20 h
4
Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

2 d
5
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

1 d
Latest news
Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win
MGP

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win

15m
Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title
MGP

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title

59m
Tank Slappers Podcast: Austria MotoGP review and Vinales' Aprilia move
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Austria MotoGP review and Vinales' Aprilia move

19 h
Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify
MGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify

19 h
Bagnaia was “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race
MGP

Bagnaia was “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race

22 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title Austrian GP
MotoGP

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title

Bagnaia was “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race Austrian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia was “angry” he pitted for wet bike in crazy Austria MotoGP race

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

Trending Today

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021

Latest news

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title

Tank Slappers Podcast: Austria MotoGP review and Vinales' Aprilia move
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Austria MotoGP review and Vinales' Aprilia move

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.