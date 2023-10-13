Gresini confirms Marc Marquez’s world champion MotoGP crew chief for 2024
Gresini Racing has confirmed that Marc Marquez will work with Frankie Carchedi as his crew chief for the 2024 MotoGP season.
The Ducati satellite squad announced on Thursday ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix that it had signed eight-time world champion Marquez for 2024, ending weeks of speculation.
The path to this move was paved last week when Honda revealed it had agreed to mutually part ways with Marquez with a year left on his contract following a tough 2023 campaign for both parties.
Signing a one-year deal to race for Gresini, Marquez will have to leave most of his crew – including long-time crew chief Santi Hernandez - behind at Honda, though he did confirm on Thursday that he will be able to take one mechanic with him.
On Friday at the Mandalika circuit speaking to MotoGP’s world feed, Gresini sporting director Michele Masini confirmed Marquez will work with Carchedi next year.
Carchedi previously worked with Joan Mir at Suzuki, including his championship year in 2020, and has been Fabio Di Giannantonio’s crew chief this season.
Frankie Carchedi, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“Yeah, I confirm that Frankie Carchedi will his crew chief next season,” Masini said.
“We are still talking about the mechanics. For sure we will power up the team with one figure more.”
Autosport reported last week that Honda has given Marquez its blessing to test the Ducati in Valencia after the final grand prix in November.
Masini says Gresini “still talking” to iron out all of the details with Honda, “but we’re hoping” everything will fall into place to get Marquez on the bike in the post-race Valencia test.
Marquez made his first public appearance since the announcement of his Gresini move on Thursday in Indonesia.
He called leaving Honda “the toughest decision of my life”, deciding to make the switch only last Tuesday having agonised over what to do.
He also noted that staying with Honda would have been “the easy solution”, but he needed a new challenge in order to try to enjoy riding again after a difficult few years.
Marquez didn’t rule out the possibility of returning to Honda in the future, stating that he hoped to “cross our futures again”.
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin heads Aprilia duo in first practice
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice
Latest news
FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop
FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop
Button’s options for WEC could include joining Vettel next year
Button’s options for WEC could include joining Vettel next year Button’s options for WEC could include joining Vettel next year
Grosjean gets first run in Lamborghini SC63 LMDh as testing resumes after crash
Grosjean gets first run in Lamborghini SC63 LMDh as testing resumes after crash Grosjean gets first run in Lamborghini SC63 LMDh as testing resumes after crash
Norris: "Missed opportunities" to fight for both Qatar F1 wins behind qualifying frustration
Norris: "Missed opportunities" to fight for both Qatar F1 wins behind qualifying frustration Norris: "Missed opportunities" to fight for both Qatar F1 wins behind qualifying frustration
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.