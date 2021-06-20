Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rins angry with “disaster” MotoGP traffic situation in Germany Next / Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in Germany MotoGP win charge
MotoGP / German GP Race report

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback

By:

Honda’s Marc Marquez beat Miguel Oliveira in a tense German Grand Prix to seal a stunning comeback MotoGP victory following the career-threatening arm injury which ruled him out of 2020.

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback

Marquez is unbeaten at the Sachsenring since 2010 but admitted on Saturday that he couldn’t think about extending that run.

However, 581 days after his last victory at Valencia in 2019, Marquez resisted a strong charge from KTM’s Miguel Oliveira to end Honda’s win drought in the premier class.

Aleix Espargaro transformed Aprilia’s first front -ow start of the modern era into the holeshot off the line as Marquez muscled his way past Fabio Quartararo into second.

Marquez dived up the inside of Espargaro at the final corner to take the lead, though the Aprilia retaliated at the left-hander Sachsen Kurve at Turn 12 next time around to return to the front of the field.

Espargaro couldn’t hold the place, though, as Marquez came steaming back up the inside of the Aprilia at the last corner.

Behind Ducati’s Jack Miller moved into third on lap eight ahead of Johann Zarco on the Pramac GP21, with Miguel Oliveira following the Australian through soon after.

Miller and Oliveira demoted Espargaro down to fourth in the opening two turns of the 10th tour as Quartararo had been pushed back to sixth and was having to fend off the other factory KTM of Brad Binder.

Spots of rain began to fall on the Sachsenring circuit on the eighth lap, with Marquez using this moment to bolt in anticipation of a flag-to-flag scenario.

By lap 10 Marquez had moved 1.5s clear of the field as Oliveira led the charge on the Honda man on lap 11 after overtaking Miller at the Sachsen Kurve.

The rain didn’t worsen over the new few laps, with Marquez’s lead extending to two seconds by lap 15 as Quartararo started to work his way back towards the podium places by passing Zarco and Espargaro on laps 10 and 17.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Two laps later Quartararo was up to third as Miller’s pace faded slightly, while the gap at the front between started to come down as Oliveira responded to Marquez’s lap times.

By the end of lap 19, Oliveira had gotten the gap down to 1.4s and continued to take tenths out of the Honda rider to the point where the gap was just over a second at the start of lap 25 of 30.

Crossing the line, Oliveira got it under a second for the first time with five to go as Marquez visibly started to lose grip on his medium rear tyre.

Despite the pressure Oliveira exerted on Marquez, the Honda rider responded emphatically on lap 27 by getting his lead back up to 1.2s.

Marquez hammered Oliveira through the first sector of the 28th lap, extending his lead back to 1.5s to end the KTM rider’s chances.

The Honda rider came under no threat through to the chequered flag to complete his fairytale comeback victory, with Oliveira securing his third-straight podium.

Quartararo salvaged third to extend his championship lead to 22 points ahead of Zarco, who faded to eighth at the chequered flag.

Brad Binder fought his way through to fourth from 13th on his KTM ahead of Ducati duo Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, with Aprilia’s Espargaro seventh.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini race start

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir recovered from 16th on the grid to ninth on the Suzuki ahead of Honda’s Pol Espargaro and Suzuki team-mate Alex Rins, with Jorge Martin (Pramac), LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, Petronas SRT’s Valentino Rossi and Avintia rookie Luca Marini completing the points positions.

Maverick Vinales suffered his worst-ever MotoGP result of 19th on his factory Yamaha behind a struggling Franco Morbidelli on the two-year-old SRT M1.

Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori was an early crasher, while LCR’s Alex Marquez and Tech3’s Danilo Petrucci’s race ended after a collision at Turn 1.

MotoGP German Grand Prix results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 30  
2 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 30 1.610
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 30 6.772
4 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 30 7.922
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 30 8.591
6 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 30 9.086
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 30 9.371
8 France Johann Zarco Ducati 30 11.439
9 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 30 11.625
10 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 30 14.769
11 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 30 16.803
12 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 30 16.915
13 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 30 19.217
14 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 30 22.300
15 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 30 23.615
16 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 30 23.738
17 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 30 23.946
18 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 30 24.414
19 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 30 24.715
  Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 5  
  Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 4  
  Spain Alex Marquez Honda 4  
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Rins angry with “disaster” MotoGP traffic situation in Germany

Previous article

Rins angry with “disaster” MotoGP traffic situation in Germany

Next article

Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in Germany MotoGP win charge

Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in Germany MotoGP win charge
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained

1m
2
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

2d
3
Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
4
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

1d
5
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback

54min
Latest news
Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in Germany MotoGP win charge
MGP

Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in Germany MotoGP win charge

35m
German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback
MGP

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback

54m
Rins angry with “disaster” MotoGP traffic situation in Germany
MGP

Rins angry with “disaster” MotoGP traffic situation in Germany

19h
Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”
MGP

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”

20h
Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak
MGP

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak

20h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in Germany MotoGP win charge German GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in Germany MotoGP win charge

German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes Sachsenring
Moto2

German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more

Latest news

Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in Germany MotoGP win charge
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Hard to block memories of injury in Germany MotoGP win charge

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback

Rins angry with “disaster” MotoGP traffic situation in Germany
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins angry with “disaster” MotoGP traffic situation in Germany

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”
MotoGP MotoGP

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.