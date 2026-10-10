Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Multiple BTCC winner announces retirement

BTCC
BTCC
Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)
Multiple BTCC winner announces retirement

F1 Singapore GP: Verstappen wins chaotic wet sprint after Russell's crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Verstappen wins chaotic wet sprint after Russell's crash

Bezzecchi brushes off Fernandez's anger after Indonesian GP sprint crash

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Bezzecchi brushes off Fernandez's anger after Indonesian GP sprint crash

Fernandez slams "unprofessional" Bezzecchi after crash in Indonesian GP sprint

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Fernandez slams "unprofessional" Bezzecchi after crash in Indonesian GP sprint

Super Formula Fuji: Fraga wins while Ohta closes on title

Super Formula
Super Formula
Fuji II
Super Formula Fuji: Fraga wins while Ohta closes on title

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marquez takes points lead with sprint victory

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marquez takes points lead with sprint victory

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Fernandez claims pole, Marquez outqualifies Martin

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Fernandez claims pole, Marquez outqualifies Martin

F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates - Verstappen wins sprint while McLarens collide

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates - Verstappen wins sprint while McLarens collide
MotoGP Indonesian GP

Fernandez slams "unprofessional" Bezzecchi after crash in Indonesian GP sprint

“The worst thing is the frustration of knowing that Marco did something he shouldn’t have done,” Fernandez said

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Raul Fernandez has launched a scathing attack on Marco Bezzecchi after the pair crashed on their way into the first braking zone of the MotoGP sprint at Mandalika.

Saturday began in the best possible way for Fernandez, who secured his maiden MotoGP pole position, but ended horribly, with the Trackhouse rider on the ground, suffering a fractured finger and unsure whether he would be able to line up for Sunday’s race.

The chain of events left the Spaniard seething, prompting him to lash out at factory Aprilia rider Bezzecchi, whom he accused of deliberately causing the crash.

As they approached the first corner, the factory Aprilia rider ran wide and forced Fernandez towards the outside kerb. As both riders began leaning into the right-hander, the so-called accordion effect prompted Bezzecchi to suddenly pick up his bike and lose grip.

The two RS-GPs collided and both ended up in the gravel, watching a victory that either could realistically have claimed slip away. The Spaniard’s ironic applause from the grandstand was a visual expression of the anger he subsequently voiced in front of the microphones.

“Right now, I’m a bit numb," said Fernandez. "The fury, the anger I have inside me outweighs the pain. I’ve broken a finger; it’s a small fracture. I’ll try in the warm-up tomorrow because I’ve been declared fit to ride, but my hand is very swollen.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“The worst thing is the frustration of knowing that Marco did something he shouldn’t have done.

"You can crash, and we’ll get back up and move on. But it’s really ugly when we both arrive at the first braking zone knowing that we’re both Aprilia riders and that we have the pace to put us slightly ahead of the rest, only for him to focus solely on pushing me off the kerb under braking.

“In doing so, he left the door open for two Ducatis. I feel really bad for my team, and I feel really bad for Aprilia, but what he did was unprofessional.

“Marco wanted to get to that braking zone ahead of me, and that was all he was focused on, without thinking that we weren’t racing on our own.”

The Spaniard acknowledged that a meeting had taken place before the sprint, during which he had made his strategy for the opening moments clear.

“The message before the race was that we shouldn’t get in each other’s way because we had really good pace," he added.

"Before the race, I said what I was going to do. I made it clear when I was going to do it, and then I got absolutely clattered and taken out."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marquez takes points lead with sprint victory
Next article Bezzecchi brushes off Fernandez's anger after Indonesian GP sprint crash

Top Comments
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova

MotoGP riders divided on contentious 2027 weekend format change

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
MotoGP riders divided on contentious 2027 weekend format change

Marquez used body double in Motegi kart race: "We are not here to mess around or drive go karts"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marquez used body double in Motegi kart race: "We are not here to mess around or drive go karts"

Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brazil GP
Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?
More from
Marco Bezzecchi

The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

The "scary" slipstream battle between Marquez and Bezzecchi that decided the Aragon GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
The "scary" slipstream battle between Marquez and Bezzecchi that decided the Aragon GP

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
More from
Aprilia Racing Team

The reason for Martin's MotoGP San Marino GP fall-off

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
The reason for Martin's MotoGP San Marino GP fall-off

Why Misano could deliver the closest Ducati-Aprilia fight of MotoGP 2026

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Why Misano could deliver the closest Ducati-Aprilia fight of MotoGP 2026

How Aprilia's world championship juggernaut hit its straps

MotoGP
MotoGP
How Aprilia's world championship juggernaut hit its straps

Latest news

Multiple BTCC winner announces retirement

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)
Multiple BTCC winner announces retirement

F1 Singapore GP: Verstappen wins chaotic wet sprint after Russell's crash

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Verstappen wins chaotic wet sprint after Russell's crash

Bezzecchi brushes off Fernandez's anger after Indonesian GP sprint crash

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Bezzecchi brushes off Fernandez's anger after Indonesian GP sprint crash

F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates - Verstappen wins sprint while McLarens collide

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates - Verstappen wins sprint while McLarens collide