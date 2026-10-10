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MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marquez takes points lead with sprint victory

A controversial first-corner incident eliminated Aprilia's two quickest riders

Richard Asher
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez took a surprise victory in the dramatic Indonesian Grand Prix sprint race, hitting the front of the MotoGP world championship standings for the first time in 2026.

Jorge Martin only managed fourth on Saturday despite leading most of the race, while fellow Aprilias Raul Fernandez - who started from pole - and Marco Bezzecchi crashed at the first corner.

At Mandalika's Turn 1, it was truly a case of 'four into one doesn't go' but ultimately a racing incident. Knowing they faced a speed deficit to the Aprilias, the Ducatis understood they needed to get their noses ahead at the first corner.

But it wasn't just the factory bike of Marquez who got away well enough to get inside the Aprilias. Fabio Di Giannantonio on the VR46 bike pulled inside the lot of them, grabbing the best position into the opening right-hander.

Next in the line-up under braking was Bezzecchi, with Fernandez on the extreme outside. While there was no contact with the Ducatis, Bezzecchi was off the ideal line and slightly wrong-footed by the two Bologna bikes on his inside. He lost his factory Aprilia all on his own, tagging Fernandez's Trackhouse bike as he went down. 

But there was no investigation given the lack of contact or foul play.

Di Giannantonio lost time through the first corner despite going into it in the best spot, which put Martin into a surprise early lead aboard an Aprilia that hadn't quite been ticking as well for him as the Fernandez and Bezzecchi bikes had. 

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The man to emerge from the first turn right behind him was none other than his title rival Marquez, who started the race two points behind Martin and was supposed to be in damage limitation mode at Mandalika.

Martin appeared to take the race by the scruff of the neck when he set fastest lap on lap four to stretch out a 1.4s lead.

But that wasn't the end of the drama, as the Aprilia appeared to let Marquez through into the lead on lap nine. The most likely explanation for this was a tyre pressure warning on Martin's dashboard. 

Once he had settled back into his groove, Martin looked like he might be lining up a late attack on Marquez. But when he ran wide on the penultimate lap, it was clear Marc had the race in the bag.

The mistake cost Martin further points as he dropped behind Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia) and Di Giannantonio, who spent most of the race shadowing the Japanese rider. 

Alex Marquez finished fifth for Gresini Ducati, with Pedro Acosta coming home sixth after a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits. The latter had run with Ogura and Di Giannantonio until that point.

Last year's winner Fermin Aldeguer was seventh, with Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo rounding out the points-scorers.

MotoGP Indonesian GP sprint race results

SPRINT

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 13

19'37.125

   170.9   12
2 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 13

+0.509

19'37.634

 0.509 170.9   9
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+0.835

19'37.960

 0.326 170.8   7
4 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 13

+1.947

19'39.072

 1.112 170.7   6
5 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 13

+3.410

19'40.535

 1.463 170.5   5
6 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 13

+5.478

19'42.603

 2.068 170.2   4
7 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 13

+7.036

19'44.161

 1.558 169.9   3
8 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 13

+10.039

19'47.164

 3.003 169.5   2
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 13

+10.248

19'47.373

 0.209 169.5   1
10 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 13

+13.288

19'50.413

 3.040 169.0    
11 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 13

+16.834

19'53.959

 3.546 168.5    
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 13

+17.646

19'54.771

 0.812 168.4    
13 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 13

+18.285

19'55.410

 0.639 168.3    
14 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 13

+18.956

19'56.081

 0.671 168.2    
15 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 13

+19.227

19'56.352

 0.271 168.2    
16 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+19.293

19'56.418

 0.066 168.2    
17 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 13

+19.562

19'56.687

 0.269 168.2    
18 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 13

+23.472

20'00.597

 3.910 167.6    
19 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 13

+23.834

20'00.959

 0.362 167.6    
20 Spain A. Espargaro Honda HRC 41 Honda 13

+38.336

20'15.461

 14.502 165.6    
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 0

+13 Laps

7.806

 13 Laps   Accident  
dnf Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 0

+13 Laps

7.838

 0.032   Accident  
View full results

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