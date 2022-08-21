Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The flawed MotoGP sprint evolution that is a necessary evil Next / MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia holds off late Quartararo charge for victory
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023

Raul Fernandez is close to finalising a move to the RNF Aprilia MotoGP squad in 2023 after an agreement was reached with KTM to release him from his current contract.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Co-author:
Lewis Duncan
Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023

The 2021 Moto2 championship runner-up stepped up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 and KTM in a move he didn’t want to make in the first place.

Fernandez had been keen to join Yamaha’s satellite squad RNF – formally Petronas SRT – but was unable to when KTM held him to a contract despite there being a half-a-million-euro buyout clause.

In a difficult debut season on the RC16, Fernandez has scored just five points with a best finish of 12th at the German Grand Prix.

Autosport understands Fernandez met on Sunday morning at the Austrian GP with KTM CEO Stefan Pierer to discuss his current contract.

Several months ago Pierer extended Fernandez’s contract for another year through to the end of 2023, with KTM demanding more than a million euros for the Spaniard to extricate himself from that deal as he so desired.

This looked almost impossible to get around, but both parties have now come to a more amicable agreement that will ensure Fernandez’s exit from KTM at the end of 2022.

This will allow Fernandez to fully pursue a move to RNF Aprilia for 2023, with a deal likely to extend to the end of 2024.

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fernandez did have serious offers to return to Moto2 from Marc VDS and Pons Racing for next year, as well as considerations in World Superbikes.

At present, it is unclear who will partner Fernandez at RNF, with the previous favourite option in Miguel Oliveira now looking uncertain.

Oliveira will lose his place at the factory KTM squad at the end of the year and will be replaced by Jack Miller.

The Portuguese rider has been offered a move to Tech3, but initially did not want to return to the squad with whom he won two grand prix in 2020.

However, the Tech3 project has been refreshed for 2023 as a sister KTM brand in GasGas will in effect become a new manufacturer – albeit only by name, as Tech3 will run factory-spec KTMs.

With this taking place, KTM has not ruled out Oliveira remaining within its stable at Tech3 alongside Pol Espargaro – whose appointment was announced on Friday at the Red Bull Ring.

Read Also:

What is certain in the KTM picture is reigning Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner will not be a part of its set-up in 2023.

The Australian has endured a similarly difficult campaign to Fernandez and admitted on Sunday at the Red Bull Ring that it’s unlikely he will be on the 2023 grid at all – taking a dig at his current paymasters in the process.

“No, it’s not,” he said when told his future was not looking good. “In MotoGP, doesn’t look like there’s anything. KTM’s done it again. That’s all I can say.”

shares
comments
The flawed MotoGP sprint evolution that is a necessary evil
Previous article

The flawed MotoGP sprint evolution that is a necessary evil
Next article

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia holds off late Quartararo charge for victory

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia holds off late Quartararo charge for victory
Oriol Puigdemont More
Oriol Puigdemont
Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular" - Marquez Austrian GP
MotoGP

Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular" - Marquez

MotoGP looking to introduce F1-style sprint races in 2023 Austrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP looking to introduce F1-style sprint races in 2023

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus
MotoGP

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Raúl Fernández More
Raúl Fernández
Rookie Fernandez beaten up by first “real crash” in Mandalika MotoGP test
MotoGP

Rookie Fernandez beaten up by first “real crash” in Mandalika MotoGP test

Gardner/Fernandez tensions simmer ahead of their MotoGP debut
MotoGP

Gardner/Fernandez tensions simmer ahead of their MotoGP debut

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus
MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

RNF Racing More
RNF Racing
Binder thinks people "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP
MotoGP

Binder thinks people "forget" how big jump is from Moto3 to MotoGP

Yamaha rules out Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023
MotoGP

Yamaha rules out Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Latest news

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his ‘safe’ front tyre decision in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix made his charge to victory “one of the hardest of the year”.

Quartararo ‘on qualifying mode’ in MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘on qualifying mode’ in MotoGP Austrian GP

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says he was ‘on qualifying mode’ in every lap of Sunday’s MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix to fight for the podium at the Red Bull Ring.

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia holds off late Quartararo charge for victory
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia holds off late Quartararo charge for victory

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia held onto a third-successive victory at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix as Fabio Quartararo took a damage-limiting second at the Red Bull Ring.

Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023

Raul Fernandez is close to finalising a move to the RNF Aprilia MotoGP squad in 2023 after an agreement was reached with KTM to release him from his current contract.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.