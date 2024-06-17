Fernandez not considering Moto2 return if 2025 MotoGP offers don’t come

Raul Fernandez has ruled out the prospect of returning to Moto2 in 2025 should he find himself without a MotoGP ride next year.

The 2021 Moto2 runner-up has failed to deliver on the promise of his days in grand prix motorcycle racing’s feeder categories since stepping up to MotoGP in 2022.

Scoring just one top-five in his first two seasons in the premier class, Fernandez has enjoyed a boost in form in recent races in 2024.

He led the Catalan GP sprint before crashing out and was sixth in the following day’s grand prix aboard the Trackhouse Racing Aprilia having qualified on the front row in Barcelona.

Since Ducati rocked the rider market with its decision to promote Marc Marquez to its factory team for 2025, seats have been filling up quickly.

Within the Aprilia stable, three bikes are up for grabs following Maverick Vinales’ signing with KTM, offering Fernandez more options to remain with Trackhouse in 2025.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I know what I want to do, I know I want to stay,” he said at the end of last month in Barcelona.

“I think it’s not the moment to speak about that. I think we have to wait two or three races more, but I can say that everything is on the good way.”

When asked if he would consider a return to Moto2 if offered, he added: “No. I think not. We have some priorities before [considering this].”

While in the past riders could make names for themselves with successful careers in grand prix racing’s other classes outside of the top division, those days have long gone.

Very few riders since Moto2 took over from the 250cc class in 2010 have been able to return to the intermediate division and then find a path back to MotoGP.

One-time MotoGP race winner Toni Elias went from the premier class to Moto2 in 2010, winning the title that year before stepping back up with LCR Honda in 2011.

That would prove to be Elias’ final full season in MotoGP, in which he managed a best of eighth.

Alex De Angelis made his MotoGP debut in 2008 from the 250cc class. He spent two years in MotoGP before returning to Moto2, making sporadic MotoGP outings before getting a full-time return in 2015 with Ioda Racing – though missed several races due to injury.

The most notable rider still racing to have gone from MotoGP to Moto2 and back again is Aleix Espargaro, who did so from 2010-2012.

Espargaro, who will retire at the end of the year, has gone on to win three grand prix at MotoGP level and was instrumental in developing Suzuki and Aprilia into frontrunning packages.