Why has the 2024 MotoGP Kazakhstan GP been postponed?
The weekend of 14-16 June should have marked the inaugural MotoGP Kazakhstan Grand Prix, but it has been postponed.
Sokol International Racetrack, Kazakhstan
Photo by: MotoGP
MotoGP had originally been due to go to Kazakhstan for the first time in 2023, as the series looks to expand its presence further in Asia.
However, delays in the track being ready meant the Kazakhstan round had to be cancelled for 2023 and rescheduled to 2024.
Dorna Sports had pencilled in the first Kazakhstan GP for the weekend of 14-16 June 2024.
But major flooding in the region earlier this year forced it to be postponed indefinitely while it sought a slot it could be placed into later in the calendar.
An opportunity then presented itself when doubts about the running of the second Indian Grand Prix began to emerge.
The Indian GP was officially cancelled on 29 May owing to financial reasons, with the promoter in breach of its contract with Dorna for 2024.
As a result, the Kazakhstan GP has been rescheduled to take the Indian GP's place on 20-22 September.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The Kazakhstan GP will now mark the first of a triple-header, with the Indonesian GP taking place the week after and then being followed up with the Japanese GP.
The championship will remain in the Pacific region for a second triple-header of Australia, Thailand and Malaysia through the rest of October and the beginning of November.
With India dropping off the 2024 calendar, it means two of the originally scheduled 22 rounds have been cancelled.
The other was the Argentina GP, set to be the third round of the campaign in early April, before it was cancelled due to government spending cuts in the wake of the election of new president Javier Milei.
Argentina was not replaced and it is unclear at this stage if it will return the calendar in future.
Hungary had been marked down as a reserve event at the new Balaton Park venue, if MotoGP needed it.
However, the circuit is not currently ready to host events of this scale, with it recently announced that the scheduled World Superbike round at the track had to be cancelled and replaced.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Martin Truex Jr. to retire from NASCAR Cup after 2024 season
Who are the former F1 drivers set to take part in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours?
Le Mans 24 Hours: What's changed for WEC's main event in 2024?
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments