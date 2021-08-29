Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Joan Mir: 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP Next / Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore
MotoGP / British GP News

Espargaro’s UK MotoGP podium proves Vinales Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

By:

Aleix Espargaro says his historic British Grand Prix podium proves Maverick Vinales’ decision to quit Yamaha for Aprilia in MotoGP is not him taking “10 steps back”.

Espargaro’s UK MotoGP podium proves Vinales Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

Espargaro ran in the podium places from the start in Sunday’s 20-lap Silverstone race and fended off Ducati’s Jack Miller on the final lap to secure his first MotoGP podium since 2014 in third.

It also significantly marked Aprilia’s first podium of the modern MotoGP era and it’s first since the 500cc premier class era at Phillip Island in 2000.

All of this comes just two weeks after Aprilia confirmed it had signed Maverick Vinales for 2022 following his suspension and ultimate ousting from Yamaha following the Austria double-header.

Many had questioned Vinales’ decision to initially quit Yamaha at the end of 2021 in favour of the RS-GP, but Espargaro says his British GP result has proven to the world and to Vinales that his Aprilia move is not “10 steps back”.

“Regarding Maverick, yes, obviously if somebody told you at the beginning of the season that you will finish with Yamaha and you will go to Aprilia, you will say it’s 10 steps back,” Espargaro said.

“But obviously the way he finished with Yamaha is not nice, but it’s not that bad because the Aprilia is a competitive bike.

“We’re still not at the level of the Yamaha, that’s for sure, but we are on the way and I think he will enjoy riding the Aprilia.

“Yeah, he will have to adapt because it’s a completely different story to Yamaha, but as I showed today the bike is on the way.”

Race winner Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, second place Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, third place Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Race winner Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, second place Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, third place Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Commenting on his final lap battle with Miller to hold onto the podium, Espargaro admits he made a mistake in his approach as he was too focused on trying to catch Suzuki’s Alex Rins in second.

“In the last lap I made a big mistake because I was focused just with Alex to try to attack him for second place and I didn’t really care about who was coming,” Espargaro added.

“And this was a huge mistake because I opened the door at the last chicane [into Village].

“But I think today I rode quite smooth, quite clever, saving rear tyre so I had more traction than Jack.

“And then I was able to get back my third position, but today the podium was mine, so I was fully convinced.”

shares
comments
Joan Mir: 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

Previous article

Joan Mir: 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

Next article

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain

3 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

23 h
3
Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

4 h
4
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

4 h
5
MotoGP

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

2 h
Latest news
Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore
MGP

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore

11m
Espargaro’s UK MotoGP podium proves Vinales Aprilia move not “10 steps back”
MGP

Espargaro’s UK MotoGP podium proves Vinales Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

41m
Joan Mir: 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP
MGP

Joan Mir: 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

1 h
Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash
MGP

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

2 h
British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium
MGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

4 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore

Joan Mir: 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP British GP
MotoGP

Joan Mir: 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Trending Today

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore

Espargaro’s UK MotoGP podium proves Vinales Aprilia move not “10 steps back”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro’s UK MotoGP podium proves Vinales Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

Joan Mir: 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Joan Mir: 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.