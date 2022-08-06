Tickets Subscribe
Previous / "More chances than usual" for Zarco to think about MotoGP win at Silverstone
MotoGP / British GP News

Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says he will decide on his continued participation in the MotoGP British Grand Prix after Sunday’s warm-up following a “violent” crash on Saturday.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash

The Spaniard crashed at 115mph through the Farm Curve left-hander on Saturday afternoon in the FP4 session ahead of qualifying.

Espargaro had to be stretchered off track before being taken to the medical centre for checks on his right foot.

Despite suffering heavy bruising, Espargaro was able to take part in qualifying and heroically put his Aprilia sixth on the grid – but cancelled all media activities afterwards due to the pain in his foot “getting worse”.

At present, his participation in Sunday’s race is uncertain.

“The crash was the last thing we needed,” Espargaro said in a team statement.

“I was feeling good on the bike, pushing hard, and the high side was rather violent.

“I’m in a lot of pain and it is getting worse, so along with the team and the docs, we decided it would be best for me to rest until tomorrow and then evaluate the situation after the warm-up.

“I’ll obviously do everything I can to be on the track but, since we’re talking about a part of the body that is highly stressed during riding, we’ll have to see if it’s possible.”

 

This crash has come at the worst possible moment for Espargaro as he comes into the 12th round of the 2022 season second in the standings.

Espargaro reduced his deficit to Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo to 21 points at the last round in the Netherlands in June prior to the summer break, after fighting back to fourth when the Frenchman forced him off track early on in a collision.



Quartararo must serve a long lap penalty in Sunday’s 20-lap British GP as punishment for the collision at Assen – though the reigning world champion has been outspoken about his dismay at MotoGP stewards’ decision to penalise him.

The sister Aprilia of Maverick Vinales took his best qualifying of the year on Saturday at Silverstone when he went second quickest, 0.098s adrift of polesitter Johann Zarco on the Pramac Ducati.

Vinales has said in recent weeks that he is happy to help Espargaro in his title bid, but insisted on Saturday at Silverstone that no discussions regarding team orders have been had at Aprilia so far.

"More chances than usual" for Zarco to think about MotoGP win at Silverstone
"More chances than usual" for Zarco to think about MotoGP win at Silverstone
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race British GP
MotoGP

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race

MotoGP British GP: Zarco snatches pole, Espargaro sixth after FP4 crash British GP
MotoGP

MotoGP British GP: Zarco snatches pole, Espargaro sixth after FP4 crash

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

