Subscribe
Previous / How Ducati could be the key to reviving Honda's MotoGP fortunes with Marquez Next / Quartararo was ‘too arrogant’ in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles
MotoGP / Misano September Testing News

Ducati “in general” not a better package than Aprilia in MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro believes the Ducati package “in general” is not better than the current Aprilia MotoGP bike, despite the former’s dominance at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Megan White
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Ducati locked out the podium in both races at Misano, with Pramac’s Jorge Martin victorious in both as he led a Ducati 1-2-3 in qualifying also.

This was in contrast to the Catalan GP the week before, in which Aprilia won both races with Aleix Espargaro in dominant fashion and got two RS-GPs on the podium on Saturday and Sunday.

FEATURE: 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP San Marino GP

Having struggled to 12th in the grand prix after a bad start, Espargaro felt the nature of Misano contributed to Aprilia’s gulf to Ducati and “in general” the RS-GP is better.

Asked if the Ducati was the best bike on the grid currently after Misano, Espargaro said: “Here yes, in general no.

“I mean, when there is not a lot of front grip and we can release the front brake [early]… for example [in the grand prix] in corner 13 I was a lot faster than the guys in front of me, but it’s just one corner on this track where I can release the front brakes unfortunately.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“So, in this type of track, Ducati and KTM is better than Aprilia. In a track where you can release the front brake, carry corner speed, accelerate slowly, Aprilia is better.”

Read Also:

Espargaro could make no progress on his RS-GP after tumbling down the order in the grand prix.

And while he would join Marc Marquez in lamenting MotoGP’s current ruleset in making racing at tight tracks “impossible”, Espargaro conceded that Aprilia needs to improve its engine to find more torque to be able to stand a better chance at overtaking.

“We need to improve our engine, because on the stop-and-go tracks like this one [Misano], with a lot of grip, we need more torque,” he explained.

“I did not overtake nobody during the whole race and it’s a shame.

“We were like a train from P5 to P13, 14; we were within four seconds and I couldn’t overtake nobody.”

Espargaro currently sits fifth in the standings, albeit 123 points down on championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

shares
comments

How Ducati could be the key to reviving Honda's MotoGP fortunes with Marquez

Quartararo was ‘too arrogant’ in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo was ‘too arrogant’ in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

Quartararo was ‘too arrogant’ in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

MotoGP
Misano September Testing

Quartararo was ‘too arrogant’ in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles Quartararo was ‘too arrogant’ in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles

Marquez not considering Fernando Alonso-style sabbatical amid current MotoGP woes

Marquez not considering Fernando Alonso-style sabbatical amid current MotoGP woes

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Marquez not considering Fernando Alonso-style sabbatical amid current MotoGP woes Marquez not considering Fernando Alonso-style sabbatical amid current MotoGP woes

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore

Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore

WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid

WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid

WRC WRC

WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid

Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form

Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe