Ducati signs Di Giannantonio for 2025 VR46 MotoGP ride, gets factory bike

Fabio Di Giannantonio has agreed a contract directly with Ducati to race for the VR46 team in MotoGP next year.

As revealed by Autosport last month, Di Giannantonio has signed a two-year deal that will see him continue at Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP squad until the end of the current regulations in 2026.

He will be one of the only three riders on the 2025 grid to compete with the factory-spec GP25 on the back of his impressive performances so far with a year-old bike.

The 25-year-old had received an offer from Yamaha to race with its new satellite team Pramac, but has chosen to remain in Ducati’s stable after making his debut with the Borgo Panigale marque in 2022.

The news marks an impressive turnaround for Di Giannantonio, whose future in MotoGP was in threat at the end of last year after six-time champion Marc Marquez took his seat at Gresini.

The Italian then found reprieve at VR46 and has put in a series of strong results since then to move up to eighth in the riders’ standings, three places ahead of team-mate and three-time grand prix winner Marco Bezzecchi.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Being able to sign this contract was significant for me, and I am proud of it,” he said.

“I will be part of the Ducati family for two years and continue with my VR46 Racing Team. This represents a milestone and a significant starting point for my sporting growth. With Ducati's support and having an official bike, we can continue to grow and achieve great things together.

“I want to thank Ducati for its trust, Claudio, Gigi, Mauro, and the VR46 Racing Team that believed in me last year during a difficult moment. So, a big thank you also to Vale, Uccio, Pablo, all the team members, and my staff because this whole journey would never have been possible without them."

VR46 takes over from Pramac as Ducati’s sole factory-supported team next year, and will get increased technical backing from the manufacturer as a result.

However, while VR46 wanted to get two of the latest GP25s from the factory next year, it will only receive one bike with the newest equipment in 2025 as part of a downsizing exercise from Ducati.

The team is expected to sign current Pramac rider Franco Morbidelli to replace Aprilia-bound Bezzecchi next year, as revealed by Ducati boss Davide Tardozzi at Silverstone.

Morbidelli will remain on his current GP24 bike in 2025.

Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna said: "We are happy to have Fabio Di Giannantonio among our Ducati riders for the next two years.

“Diggia has always shown great confidence in our project, and his dedication and talent have led him to grow steadily in MotoGP.

“We are confident that together with the VR46 Racing Team and having an official Desmosedici GP, he will have even more opportunities to bring out his full potential. Welcome officially to the Ducati family, Fabio!"