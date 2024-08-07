Bastianini doesn't consider himself in MotoGP title fight despite British GP double
Bastianini is playing down his chances of fighting for the 2024 title despite an uptick in form
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Enea Bastianini says he doesn’t consider himself a contender in the 2024 MotoGP title battle despite scoring a double victory in the British Grand Prix last weekend.
The factory Ducati rider pulled off his best performance this year to win both the sprint and the main race at Silverstone, comfortably outgunning team-mate Francesco Bagnaia and Pramac rival Jorge Martin.
The result elevated him ahead of Gresini’s Marc Marquez and into third place in the title standings, just 49 points behind championship leader Martin, with 370 points on offer in the second half of the campaign.
However, the Italian doesn’t think he will be fighting for the championship this year, as he feels he lacks the consistency required to mount a sustained title challenge.
“For the moment, I don't think I'm a title contender because Pecco and Jorge have demonstrated more constant [speed] compared to me in every race. These two riders are on top,” said the 26-year-old, who has now won six grands prix in his MotoGP career.
“With me, sometimes I felt something [lacking] or I'm behind [them on track]. If I want to be a title contender, I have to improve in that direction.
“[The Silverstone win] is a good point of start, but I want to continue like this for the rest of the championship. If at the end of the championship I have this opportunity, [then] let's see what happens.”
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Martin and Bagnaia have indeed been more regularly running at the front than Bastianini in the opening half of the season.
Counting only the grands prix where he reached the finish, Martin stood on the podium in all but one race - the Americas GP in April. The story is similar for Bagnaia, who finished fifth at the Austin event but was on the rostrum at every other event where he has seen the chequered flag.
Bastianini, on the other hand, managed just four podiums from nine races prior to his maiden victory of the year at Silverstone.
However, Bagnaia thinks his team-mate could still make it a three-way fight for the 2024 title, believing the success in Britain could spur him on in the final 10 rounds of the year.
“He was always in the fight,” said the two-time champion. “He just needs to be more constant and this result can give him the motivation to always be at this level.
“It's normal that he will be fighting for the championship until the last races. He is very fast, he is very good on used tyres. We always have to think about him [in the title battle].”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
How Ducati's present and future has been muddied by Marquez MotoGP signing
Marquez’s Assen MotoGP tyre pressure penalty highlights unfair rules flaw
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
Marquez expects to "learn from Bagnaia" at Ducati after Race of Champions defeat
Ducati offers Miller factory seat in WSBK after KTM MotoGP exit
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
Juncos Hollinger Racing splits with Canapino
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy
Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland
Why MotoGP has a British disconnect
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments