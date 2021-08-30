Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP / British GP News

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

By:

Jake Dixon admits he is “really annoyed” with how his MotoGP debut at the British Grand Prix went, feeling he was only able to ride at “50%” of his potential.

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

The former British Superbike star and Moto2 racer was called up by Petronas SRT to take Cal Crutchlow’s place as Franco Morbidelli’s stand-in at Silverstone, after the factory Yamaha squad needed Crutchlow to replace the ousted Maverick Vinales.

Dixon found over three seconds in lap time from FP1 to qualifying – in which he was last – and was on buoyed ahead of the race after ending warm-up just 1.6s off the pace.

But the Briton ended the British GP 50.8s from the victory in last having felt like he was “riding two different bikes” from warm-up to the race, suggesting his woes were a result of a tyre issue – one of a number of riders to suffer similar issues.

“Yeah, really annoyed with how things went in the race,” Dixon said of his debut.

“It wasn’t an ideal situation for me, like after morning warm-up I had really good pace to be able to go with the group off the back of the pack.

“But, unfortunately the bike and the grip levels definitely didn’t feel the same in the race and was definitely more unrideable.

“For me it was like I was riding two different bikes, but it’s just very, very frustrating to finish that way after such a positive weekend.

“So, for me that’s the most annoying thing.”

Dixon heaped praise on the team and says he learned a lot from his maiden MotoGP weekend, while adding that the race was “undone business”.

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Man, I learned so much,” he added.

“The team has been incredible, Ramon [Forcada, crew chief], Andy [Griffith, data analyst], all the Yamaha technicians, all my mechanics.

“I’ve just learned so much, and like I say in the morning warm-up I was going really good to be 1.6s off the top but also only a tenth off Valentino [Rossi], and my pace was very similar to him if not better.

“So, I was quite positive for the race. So, I can’t just leave that undone business. I felt I rode around at 50% because I felt that was all I was capable of today.”

It is not known yet whether Dixon will remain on the bike for Aragon as Morbidelli is expected to remain sidelined, with SRT offering the ride to Dixon’s Moto2 team-mate Xavi Vierge.

“I have no idea, honestly it’s too early to even say,” Dixon said when asked if he would be racing again in Aragon.

“As you saw last time it was even late last time knowing I was doing this.

“So, me, I don’t have any ideas. At the minute I’m just more annoyed from the whole situation of the race rather than focusing on the next GP.

“I think it would be for me great, but there’s certain things on my mind that I would love to have another go on the bike and I would love it to lead to something more. But, who knows?”

shares
comments

Related video

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Previous article

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

3 h
2
Formula 1

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

2 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'

17 h
4
Formula 1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

8 min
5
MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

1 h
Latest news
Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone
MGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

19m
Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

1 h
Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore
MGP

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore

17 h
Espargaro’s UK MotoGP podium proves Vinales Aprilia move not “10 steps back”
MGP

Espargaro’s UK MotoGP podium proves Vinales Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

18 h
Joan Mir: 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP
MGP

Joan Mir: 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

19 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance British GP
MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Trending Today

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore

Espargaro’s UK MotoGP podium proves Vinales Aprilia move not “10 steps back”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro’s UK MotoGP podium proves Vinales Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.