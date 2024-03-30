Di Giannantonio “sure bright days will come” after slow 2024 MotoGP start
VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio says he is “sure bright days will come” once he figures out the GP23 MotoGP bike after a difficult start to the 2024 season.
Last year’s Qatar Grand Prix winner found refuge at Valentino Rossi’s team having lost his Gresini Ducati ride to Marc Marquez towards the latter half of the season.
Di Giannantonio’s VR46 reprieve came amid a substantial form jump that led to his first top five, podium and win results in the premier class.
As such, more was expected of Di Giannantonio coming into his third year in MotoGP in 2024.
But after a solid pre-season, Di Giannantonio has yet to show any standout results, amassing just 15 points from the first two rounds of the campaign in Qatar and Portugal.
Seventh at the Qatar GP is the highlight so far, while 10th in Portugal was somewhat gifted due to several crashes in front of him.
While frustrated by his slow start, Di Giannantonio says the lessons of 2023 when simply breaking into the top 10 was “celebrated like hell” at the same stage of the season has made him more pragmatic.
“50/50, honestly, because for sure in the tests we have been amazing,” he said when asked if it was frustrating not to be able to replicate his strong winter form so far.
“We had plenty of time to work together with the team and to really have the bike like a second skin – so, to build the bike around you.
“But for sure we know we only had three months of working together, so they still need to understand 100% what I need and also I have to give my maximum to them.
“But overall, with all the issues we had till now, we did an ok job.
“So, last year at the beginning of the year we were celebrating like hell top 10 finishes.
“So, I think we’re in a good way and I’m sure our bright days will come soon.”
Di Giannantonio does sit as the leading VR46 rider in the standings in 10th after the opening two rounds, as team-mate Marco Bezzecchi has struggled immensely to adapt to the GP23.
