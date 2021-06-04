Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Catalunya MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro beats Morbidelli to FP1 top spot
MotoGP / Catalan GP Practice report

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2

By:

Pramac’s Johann Zarco pipped Franco Morbidelli to top spot in second practice for the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, the pair split by 0.021 seconds in the end.

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2

With the Barcelona circuit having rubbered in some more since this morning’s FP1 session, the opening stages of FP2 were fairly frenetic as several riders took to the top of the times.

Tech3 rider Iker Lecuona – whose MotoGP future beyond 2021 looks in doubt – set the initial pace on his KTM with a 1m40.860s, which world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki immediately bettered to a 1m40.342s.

Having ended FP1 third fastest, Pol Espargaro picked up where he left off at the start of FP2 and edged ahead of Mir with a 1m40.146s on the factory Honda.

Team-mate Marc Marquez took a brief trip to the top of the standings with a 1m40.120s, before world championship leader Fabio Quartararo took over with a 1m40.006s 10 minutes into the session.

Moments later his Yamaha counterpart Morbidelli – working with the hard rear tyre – went sub 1m40s for the first time on Friday with a 1m39.909s on his Petronas SRT-run ‘A-spec’ M1.

Morbidelli’s time went unchallenged until the closing stages as a period of race preparation halted any major timesheet changes.

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The SRT rider’s lap was finally toppled with just over a minute remaining when Brad Binder – who has secured his KTM future through to the end of 2024 – moved clear with a 1m39.662s.

Binder was soon pipped by Zarco with a 1m39.446s, before Morbidelli re-established himself at the head of the pack with a 1m39.256s.

But it wouldn’t be enough to end the session fastest, as Zarco found 0.021s on his final lap to finish top with a 1m39.235s.

Trailing Zarco and Morbidelli was Quartararo on the works team Yamaha, with Binder fourth at the chequered flag ahead of factory team Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

Maverick Vinales completed the top six on his factory Yamaha ahead of the sister works team Ducati of Jack Miller and an impressive Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini on a two-year-old Desmosedici.

FP1 pacesetter Aleix Espargaro was ninth on the Aprilia ahead of the leading Honda of Pol Espargaro in 10th.

Marc Marquez slid down to 15th in the order behind KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, who ran as high as third in the closing stages.

Mir flew under the radar on the sole Suzuki this weekend in 16th, while Valentino Rossi’s struggles continued on his SRT Yamaha as he ended up 1.6s off the pace in 19th ahead of only Aprilia rookie Lorenzo Savadori and the returning Jorge Martin on the Pramac Ducati.

While several riders ran off track at the revamped Turn 10 left-hander, Luca Marini on the Avintia Ducati was the only faller in the session at Turn 4.

Catalunya MotoGP FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'39.235  
2 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'39.256 0.021
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'39.401 0.166
4 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'39.662 0.427
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'39.760 0.525
6 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'39.821 0.586
7 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'39.914 0.679
8 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'39.977 0.742
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'39.983 0.748
10 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'39.983 0.748
11 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'40.032 0.797
12 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'40.060 0.825
13 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'40.094 0.859
14 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'40.096 0.861
15 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'40.120 0.885
16 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'40.150 0.915
17 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'40.251 1.016
18 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'40.690 1.455
19 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'40.836 1.601
20 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'40.981 1.746
21 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'41.243 2.008
View full results
shares
comments
Catalunya MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro beats Morbidelli to FP1 top spot

Previous article

Catalunya MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro beats Morbidelli to FP1 top spot
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

57min
3
Formula 1

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku

6h
4
Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

4h
5
Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move

2h
Latest news
Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2
MGP

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2

56m
Catalunya MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro beats Morbidelli to FP1 top spot
MGP

Catalunya MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro beats Morbidelli to FP1 top spot

5h
Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

21h
Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level
MGP

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

22h
Petrucci “can’t be sad” if 2021 is his final MotoGP season
MGP

Petrucci “can’t be sad” if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

23h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Catalunya MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro beats Morbidelli to FP1 top spot Catalan GP
MotoGP

Catalunya MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro beats Morbidelli to FP1 top spot

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen beats Ferrari duo to fastest FP1 time
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen beats Ferrari duo to fastest FP1 time

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than points lead

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2

Latest news

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2

Catalunya MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro beats Morbidelli to FP1 top spot
MotoGP MotoGP

Catalunya MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro beats Morbidelli to FP1 top spot

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.