Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash
Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia has been transferred to hospital after suffering a horrific crash during the opening lap of MotoGP's Catalan Grand Prix.
The 24-lap race on Sunday in Barcelona was halted after two major incidents in the first two corners, one of which involved Bagnaia.
The reigning champion got the holeshot from pole position and crashed on his own as he came around Turn 2.
Bagnaia was then sickeningly struck by KTM’s Brad Binder, who could do nothing to avoid running over the Ducati rider’s leg.
The race was immediately red-flagged as Bagnaia received instant medical attention.
He was taken to the medical centre by ambulance and was reported as conscious before being transferred to Hospital General de Catalunya.
Bagnaia looks to have largely escaped any serious injuries, with the Italian undergoing scans to confirm he has not suffered any fractures to his leg.
Bastianini, meanwhile, is thought to have suffered fractures to his hand.
The first crash was instigated by Ducati’s Enea Bastianini, who crashed on the way into Turn 1, triggering a collision with Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco.
This then involved both Gresini Ducati’s of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez, and the VR46 Ducati of Marco Bezzecchi.
Bastianini did not take the restart having gone to the medical centre for checks, meaning no factory Ducati team rider will be present in the Catalan GP.
He was then transferred to hospital alongside his team-mate.
It is not clear yet how the stewards will impose his long lap penalty, as the punishment was handed out for this race.
All the other riders involved appeared to walk away unscathed.
A quick restart procedure began at 2:21pm local time, where pitlane was open for 60 seconds.
Riders made their way to the grid, where they were met by one mechanic before being sent off on a sighting lap.
Aleix Espargaro went on to win the race from team-mate Maverick Vinales in an historic 1-2 for Aprilia, with Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin in third.
He dedicated his win to Bagnaia, and said in parc ferme: “I’m speechless.
“First thing I want to say is I’m happy, really, really happy that nothing [serious] happened today on the first start.
“Lucky that Pecco is nothing really serious, they told me now. So, this win is for Pecco because I was just behind, I was very worried.
“Then I tried to reset my mind and for the riding style we do, this win was very difficult because I let the bike flow in the mid-corner and the wind pushed me out.
“Maverick is a lot stronger at stopping the bike and going. It was difficult for me to follow, I made a mistake when I was trying to overtake and then I lost a lot of ground.
“I thought for a moment I wouldn’t catch him, he was very fast. But I changed [engine] map and I went to the limit, like qualifying, for 25 minutes and I’m very happy.”
Bleakness of Honda MotoGP woes laid bare after Barcelona sprint
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash
Bagnaia “scared” of 2009 Rossi/Lorenzo repeat with Vinales in Barcelona MotoGP sprint
Bagnaia “scared” of 2009 Rossi/Lorenzo repeat with Vinales in Barcelona MotoGP sprint Bagnaia “scared” of 2009 Rossi/Lorenzo repeat with Vinales in Barcelona MotoGP sprint
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia dominates sprint after Turn 1 pile-up
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia dominates sprint after Turn 1 pile-up MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia dominates sprint after Turn 1 pile-up
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.