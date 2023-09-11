Subscribe
Previous / Marquez sets MotoGP future deadline as Honda problems ‘still the same’ with 2024 bike Next / Marini tops Misano MotoGP test, Marquez 14th on 2024 Honda
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Bagnaia “never thought about retiring” from Misano MotoGP round despite pain

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia says he “never thought about retiring” from last Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix at Misano despite struggling with his injured leg.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

The factory Ducati rider’s right leg was badly bruised when KTM’s Brad Binder ran over it in a horrific incident on the opening lap of the Catalan GP one week ago.

Bagnaia was cleared to compete at his home GP and managed to scored third-place finishes in both the sprint and Sunday's full grand prix, albeit having his points lead cut to 36 from 50 by double winner Jorge Martin.

Ducati factory rider Bagnaia had to be helped off his bike at the end of the grand prix by his team, but says he had no thoughts of pulling out of the race despite his fragile physical condition.

“I never thought about retiring,” the reigning world champion said. “I was struggling more when I was in Team Italia in my first years in Moto3, that was more difficult.

“I risked to retire more in that day. But I was knowing what to expect for the race and I just worked a lot on the medical side with my trainer, with my physio to be ready for the race.”

Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Ducati also came to the San Marino GP carrying an injury, after hurting his hand in the Turn 1 pile-up instigated by Enea Bastianini at the Catalan GP.

Bezzecchi took runner-up spot in both races at Misano, but conceded it was “tough to come here and expect a lot” as his relatively small injury “created a lot of pain”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It was a fantastic weekend,” Bezzecchi added. “Going through all these struggles with the hand after the crash in Montmelo, where I could have done a good race, it was tough to come here and expect a lot.

“I worked a lot at home to try to recover the best that I could. And even if the injury is nothing crazy, I have to say that it’s creating a lot of pain.

Insight: 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix

“I don’t know why. So, it was tough. I gave my all to try to give the fans a victory, but it was not possible.

“Jorge was fantastic and this was the maximum I could do. So, I have to be very happy and very proud of what I’ve done.”

shares
comments

Marquez sets MotoGP future deadline as Honda problems ‘still the same’ with 2024 bike

Marini tops Misano MotoGP test, Marquez 14th on 2024 Honda
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
The grim future facing MotoGP’s struggling champions after vital test

The grim future facing MotoGP’s struggling champions after vital test

MotoGP
Misano September Testing

The grim future facing MotoGP’s struggling champions after vital test The grim future facing MotoGP’s struggling champions after vital test

Quartararo “expected much better” from 2024 Yamaha engine in Misano MotoGP test

Quartararo “expected much better” from 2024 Yamaha engine in Misano MotoGP test

MotoGP
Misano September Testing

Quartararo “expected much better” from 2024 Yamaha engine in Misano MotoGP test Quartararo “expected much better” from 2024 Yamaha engine in Misano MotoGP test

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Francesco Bagnaia More
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP sprint podium "too important" after Barcelona crash

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP sprint podium "too important" after Barcelona crash

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP sprint podium "too important" after Barcelona crash Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP sprint podium "too important" after Barcelona crash

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP practice top 10 "like a pole" after Barcelona crash

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP practice top 10 "like a pole" after Barcelona crash

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP practice top 10 "like a pole" after Barcelona crash Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP practice top 10 "like a pole" after Barcelona crash

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Japanese GP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance

The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance

INDL Indy Lights
Laguna

The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance

Why it's still too early to get excited about a potential Subaru WRC return

Why it's still too early to get excited about a potential Subaru WRC return

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Why it's still too early to get excited about a potential Subaru WRC return Why it's still too early to get excited about a potential Subaru WRC return

Marketing aspects main hold up in Hamilton deal, say Mercedes

Marketing aspects main hold up in Hamilton deal, say Mercedes

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Marketing aspects main hold up in Hamilton deal, say Mercedes Marketing aspects main hold up in Hamilton deal, say Mercedes

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe