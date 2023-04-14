Bagnaia found “no reasons” for his race-ending Argentina MotoGP crash

Bagnaia was running in second in the latter stages of the wet Rio Hondo grand prix two weeks ago when he crashed at the penultimate corner.

At the time, the world champion had no idea why he crashed and in the gap leading up to this weekend’s Americas GP, he admits he is still none the wiser.

“I learned that the wet is more slippery than the dry, because sincerely I was there with my team [trying to] understand why I crashed,” Bagnaia, who is now nine points off the championship lead coming to round three of the season, said on Thursday about his Argentina crash.

“And sincerely there are no reasons. So, it’s difficult to explain this. But anyway, we have to think about this weekend, Termas is already in the past.

“We have to focus on this weekend. It’s not the moment to think about the championship, so sincerely it’s correct to not take so much risk but [in Argentina] I was second, first time I was so competitive in the wet.

“I was there and I was not thinking about being calm or waiting for something.

“I was just trying to open a gap to Alex Marquez without any risk and in fact I wasn’t doing anything different, but I crashed. Anyway, we move on.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia relinquished the lead to fellow VR46 Academy rider Marco Bezzecchi, who took a maiden grand prix victory in Argentina.

Bezzecchi’s maiden victory built on the VR46 rider’s podium charge in the Portugal sprint race, but says he comes to the Circuit of the Americas feeling grounded despite his success so far in his sophomore campaign.

“Well, keep your feet on the ground of course,” Bezzecchi replied when asked what advice he has received from the VR46 camp since his win.

“Everyone from the team told me this, but it’s already what I thought.

“To think about the championship, I know it’s honestly very early. So, I was not thinking about the championship already.

“I just enjoyed the victory and in the end I arrive here as I arrived in Argentina: just being myself and try to be fast.”