Planned Kalex MotoGP chassis test did not take place, says Honda’s Bradl

Honda’s MotoGP test rider Stefan Bradl says the planned test of the Kalex chassis at Jerez prior to the Americas Grand Prix didn’t happen.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Last month, Autosport reported that Honda was set to debut a new chassis from Kalex in a private test at Jerez which took place earlier this week.

The new chassis was originally meant to make its debut at the post-race Spanish GP test at the end of April, but was then brought forward to the week prior to the Americas GP.

However, test rider Bradl – who is in Austin replacing the injured Marc Marquez this weekend – says he “didn’t have a Kalex chassis” to try at all.

“We have done two days, it was good because we learned some things and there’s been these rumours about the Kalex chassis,” Bradl said in Austin on Thursday.

“To tell you directly, it was not there, I didn’t see any of it. We were working on our normal test schedule, test plan.

“We had new things of course, but I need to be careful.

“This test was private and confidential, even though other manufacturers were there. But all I can say is we didn’t have a Kalex chassis.”

Joan Mir, who will return to action in Austin having missed the Argentina GP due to an ankle injury, claims he knows nothing about the new Kalex frame but insists he won’t “trust” one chassis to fix all of the problems he has on the RC213V.

“That chassis, I only heard about because of you [the media],” Mir added.

“I don’t know about it at the moment, I have to speak with the team. I heard about it, but at the moment it’s nothing that’s on the table I think.

“I don’t trust on one chassis that will give me all what I need with acceleration and top speed and everything.

“I think it’s not like that. Any help we get is welcome and very important. I trust a lot on working on the details and not to change the bike completely race by race, because you don’t understand the potential of the bike.”

Honda is yet to comment as to why it did not test the new Kalex chassis at Jerez, and whether it has been brought to Austin.

