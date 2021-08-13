Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Austrian GP Practice report

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

By:

Pramac’s Johann Zarco blitzed the field with a record lap of the Red Bull Ring to top FP1 for the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix as Fabio Quartararo hit mechanical troubles.

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

A week after team-mate Jorge Martin took his and the team’s first MotoGP victory in the Styrian GP, Zarco continued Pramac’s purple patch in Austria on Friday morning by going 0.798 seconds clear of the field with a new Red Bull Ring lap record.

The paddock was rocked on Thursday at the news Yamaha had suspended Maverick Vinales for allegedly trying to blow up his M1’s engine in last week’s Styrian GP at the Red Bull Ring.

This has left championship leader Fabio Quartararo as the sole factory Yamaha team representative for the Austrian GP, but it didn’t prove to be much of a distraction as the French rider leaped up to second early on after the opening salvo of flying laps. However, he was forced to pull off track at Turn 9 in the dying stages of FP1 with a mechanical issue.

Alex Marquez set the early benchmark pace on his LCR Honda with a 1m24.185s, before Suzuki’s Joan Mir took over with a 1m23.997s having finished second in last weekend’s Red Bull Ring race.

Just a moment later the sister LCR Honda of Takaaki Nakagami moved to the top of the timesheets with a 1m23.810s with just over 37 minutes of the 45-minute session remaining.

This stood as the benchmark up until the closing six minutes when Mir began to light up the timing screens on a fresh soft slick. The Suzuki rider produced a 1m23.625s to go fastest of all, while the likes of Alex Marquez, Alex Rins and Zarco put in fresh tyre time attacks late on.

Zarco found a 1m23.408s on his effort with just under two minutes remaining to demote Mir down to second, while Rins had leaped up to third behind his Suzuki team-mate.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On his following lap, Zarco blitzed the field to better the lap record set by team-mate Jorge Martin in qualifying for the Styrian GP with a 1m22.827s. Zarco would go unchallenged through to the chequered flag, with Mir and Rins trailing him to complete the top three.

Nakagami was top Honda rider in fourth ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, who also looked to have suffered some technical issues during FP1 having been forced to retire from last week’s Styrian GP with an engine problem.

Quartararo was sixth despite his issues, with Alex Marquez leading the first of the factory team Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia in seventh, while Marc Marquez on the factory Honda and Martin rounded out the top 10.

Few riders opted for a time attack late on in FP1, with the likes of KTM duo Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder and Ducati’s Jack Miller having low-key sessions filling positions 15 to 17.

Valentino Rossi was the next-best Yamaha rider down in 14th on his Petronas SRT M1, with team-mate Cal Crutchlow – continuing to deputise for the injured Franco Morbidelli – in 20th and last.

Aprilia has elected to not replace Lorenzo Savadori following his ankle break in a fiery crash in the Styrian GP.

Results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco Ducati 22 1'22.827  
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 20 1'23.625 0.798
3 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 22 1'23.730 0.903
4 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 21 1'23.790 0.963
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 16 1'23.841 1.014
6 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 21 1'23.865 1.038
7 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 20 1'23.881 1.054
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 23 1'23.903 1.076
9 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 22 1'23.967 1.140
10 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 21 1'24.044 1.217
11 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 22 1'24.097 1.270
12 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 22 1'24.237 1.410
13 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 23 1'24.330 1.503
14 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 23 1'24.335 1.508
15 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 22 1'24.347 1.520
16 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 24 1'24.492 1.665
17 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 22 1'24.528 1.701
18 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 21 1'24.755 1.928
19 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 21 1'24.792 1.965
20 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 21 1'25.295 2.468
View full results
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

